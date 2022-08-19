‘The Gentlemen’ Netflix Series from Guy Ritchie: What We Know So far

Guy Ritchie is on board to produce a series adaptation of his 2019 film The Gentlemen, which starred Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Colin Farrell, and more. Here’s what we know so far about the upcoming Netflix series.

As revealed by Deadline, Ritchie will direct the series’ first two episodes and is working on the series under his production company Toff Guy Films. The prolific director also co-wrote the first episode with Matthew Read (Curfew, Peaky Blinders). Ritchie executive produces The Gentlemen alongside Ivan Atkinson, Marn Davies and Bill Block, his fellow producers on the movie.

Marc Helwig executive produces for Miramax TV; Will Gould and Matthew Read produce for Moonage.

With this Netflix deal, The Gentlemen will come full circle as it was originally pitched as a TV series before transforming into a feature film.

Here’s everything else we know about Netflix’s The Gentlemen:

What’s the plot of The Gentlemen?

The Gentlemen movie follows American ex-pat Mickey Pearson (Matthew McConaughey), who built a highly profitable marijuana empire in London. When word gets out that he’s looking to cash out of the business forever, it triggers plots, schemes, bribery, and blackmail to steal his domain from under him.

While that is the movie’s plot, it remains to be seen whether the series will follow the exact same plot or go in a new direction. It’s likely going to be the latter.

Is The Gentlemen movie on Netflix?

Many regions are streaming The Gentlemen at the time of publishing. Regions currently streaming the movie include:

Netflix UK

Netflix Canada

Netflix Australia

Netflix South Korea

& more.

We have good news for those in the United States too. Netflix US is set to receive the movie on May 1st, 2022.

The Gentlemen is coming to Netflix US on May 1st, 2022! pic.twitter.com/Y9vpeoQyT3 — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) April 3, 2022

Who is cast in The Gentlemen?

As of March 2022, no cast members have been announced for Netflix’s version of The Gentlemen.

Will the original film cast return to their roles?

The original movie starred Matthew McConaughey, Colin Farrell, Charlie Hunnam, Henry Golding, Jeremy Strong, Michelle Dockery, and Hugh Grant. All of these big stars can return, but a new cast is more likely.

What’s also possible is a partial return, where we’d see maybe one or two original actors, but not all of them.

How many episodes will be in The Gentlemen?

The number of episodes in The Gentlemen has not been revealed yet, but as mentioned above, Guy Ritchie is set to direct the first two.

What’s the production status of The Gentlemen?

Netflix’s The Gentlemen is currently in active development meaning the script is currently being written and revised with pre-production following afterward.

We’re currently hearing that the series is due to begin filming in November 2022. It’s due to film in the United Kingdom with London specifically cited in numerous production reports.

What’s the Netflix release date for The Gentlemen?

Netflix hasn’t announced any dates for The Gentlemen.

Still, considering its development stage, we can probably expect a late 2023 release date at the absolute earliest but a filming date does mean we’ll likely see the series drop within the next couple of years.

Are you looking forward to Netflix’s The Gentlemen series? Let us know in the comments down below.