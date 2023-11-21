Netflix Original ‘Nightflyers’ Leaving in International Regions

One of the biggest Syfy pickups Netflix made over the past decade was the ambitious but shortly-lived sci-fi horror series based on the George R.R. Martin book.

Released over the course of 10 episodes, the series followed a group of scientists and a telepath who find a seemingly abandoned spaceship that’s full of secrets.

Among the cast for the series included Eoin Macken, David Ajala, Jodie Turner-Smith, Angus Sampson, Sam Strike, Maya Eshet, Brían F. O’Byrne, and Gretchen Mol.

Netflix picked up the show internationally as a Netflix Original on February 1st, 2019, with the US getting it later in the year on December 2nd.

To date, this is the only George R.R. Martin project to have arrived on Netflix, with Game of Thrones locked to Max. A Sand Kings adaptation was in the works, but that’s gone quiet in recent years.

When will Nightflyers leave Netflix?

Now, just shy of five years after the series was added to Netflix, a removal notice is currently showing for Nightflyers on the service in all regions excluding the United States.

The notice states your last day to watch the show is on December 13th with the actual removal planned for December 14th.

Of course, this wasn’t the only Syfy show to be sold to Netflix in this manner. Happy! is another good example of a show that was licensed in the US and exclusively licensed internationally. Thankfully, the show is set to remain on Netflix until August 2025.

Nightflyers isn’t the only Netflix Original leaving in December 2023. For international territories, you’ll also see all three seasons of Final Space depart the streaming service. Global Netflix Originals leaving in December include Twice Upon a Time, Zumbo’s Just Desserts, and Hymn of Death.

These will all end up on our big list of every Netflix Original removed from the service.

When will Nightflyers leave Netflix in the United States?

Perhaps ironically, Nightflyers isn’t yet scheduled to leave Netflix in the United States.

Those in the United States will have around another year to watch the show, with our current intel suggesting that it’s set to leave the service (likely for Peacock) on December 2nd, 2024.

If you want to sign up to Netflix US (or even internationally) to watch the show, you’ll need a premium Netflix tier with the show unavailable on the ad tier.

Will you miss Nightflyers when it leaves Netflix? Let us know down below.