Guy Ritchie’s ‘The Gentlemen’ Netflix Series: What We Know So far

Guy Ritchie is on board to produce a series adaptation of his 2019 film The Gentlemen, which starred Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Colin Farrell, and more. Netflix has yet to officially announce the series but quite a few details have been announced so far. Here’s what we know.

Ritchie will direct the first two episodes of the series, as first revealed by Deadline. He also co-wrote the first episode with Matthew Read (Curfew, Peaky Blinders). Ritchie executive produces The Gentlemen alongside Ivan Atkinson, Marn Davies and Bill Block, his fellow producers on the movie. Marc Helwig executive produces for Miramax TV; Will Gould and Matthew Read produce for Moonage.

With this Netflix deal, The Gentlemen will come full circle as it was originally pitched as a TV series before transforming into a feature film. Here’s everything else we know about Netflix’s The Gentlemen:

What’s the plot of The Gentlemen?

The Gentlemen movie follows American ex-pat Mickey Pearson (Matthew McConaughey), who built a highly profitable marijuana empire in London. When word gets out that he’s looking to cash out of the business forever, it triggers plots, schemes, bribery, and blackmail in an attempt to steal his domain out from under him.

While that is the plot of the movie, it still remains to be seen whether the series will follow the exact same plot of have changes due to a larger amount of freedom in screen-time.

Is The Gentlemen movie on Netflix?

Many regions are streaming The Gentlemen at the time of publishing. Regions currently streaming the movie includes:

Netflix UK

Netflix Canada

Netflix Australia

Netflix South Korea

& more.

We have good news for those in the United States too. Netflix US is set to receive the movie on May 1st, 2022.

The Gentlemen is coming to Netflix US on May 1st, 2022! pic.twitter.com/Y9vpeoQyT3 — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) April 3, 2022

Who is cast in The Gentlemen?

As of March 2022, no cast members have been announced for Netflix’s version of The Gentlemen.

Will the original film cast return to their roles?

The original movie starred Matthew McConaughey, Colin Farrell, Charlie Hunnam, Henry Golding, Jeremy Strong, Michelle Dockery, and Hugh Grant. It is not impossible for all of these big stars to return, but a new cast is more likely. What’s also possible is a partial return, where we’d see maybe one or two original actors, but not all of them.

How many episodes will be in The Gentlemen?

The number of episodes in The Gentlemen has not been revealed yet, but as mentioned above, Guy Ritchie is set to direct the first two.

What’s the production status of The Gentlemen?

Netflix’s The Gentlemen is currently in active development meaning the script is currently being written and revised with pre-production following afterward.

What’s the Netflix release date for The Gentlemen?

Netflix hasn’t announced any dates for The Gentlemen, but considering its very early development stage, we can probably expect a 2023 release date at the absolute earliest but be wary that projects can be abandoned and face lots of delays.