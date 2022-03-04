Will ‘The Batman’ be on Netflix Around the World?

One of the first big theatrical releases of 2022 is The Batman starring Robert Pattinson but will the movie be coming to Netflix? In the United States, the answer is categorically no but elsewhere, the answer seems to be yes but becomes a question of when.

Matt Reeves is behind the latest iteration of The Batman which sees Robert Pattinson transform into the caped crusader. Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Andy Serkis, and Colin Farrell also feature in the new DC movie.

Reviews have been outstanding for the new movie with IGN giving the flick a perfect 10.

It releases in cinemas around the world on March 4th, 2022.

Why The Batman won’t be on Netflix in the United States

For anyone unaware, Warner Brothers owns HBO Max which has become the home of all things DC (except in rare circumstances) in recent years and is also the streaming home of most Warner Brothers movies including theatrical titles.

Throughout 2021, WB released most of this theatrical slate day-and-date on HBO Max and cinemas but that wasn’t the case for 2022 movies.

Instead, there’s going to be a 45-day gap before the movie hits HBO Max meaning that The Batman is headed to HBO Max in the US on April 19th, 2022.

With that said, Netflix is still receiving theatrical releases from Warner Brothers around 5 years after their release. So far in 2022, for example, we’ve seen 2017’s Annabelle: Creation arrive on the service with Dunkirk and Bladerunner 2049 due in March 2022. With that said, DC movies haven’t been included in this roster so it’s likely we’ll not see The Batman come to Netflix. That’s despite the fact, the Christopher Nolan movies are frequently on and off the service.

Assuming that the same deal is in place, we could see Netflix receive the Batman in 2027 (that’s not a typo).

Long story short, if you want to watch The Batman in the US you’re going to have to either get HBO Max, head to the cinema or buy it on a VOD service. Netflix DVD is also expected to carry the movie by the close of 2022.

Will The Batman be on Netflix internationally?

HBO Max isn’t quite everywhere around the world as of yet and Netflix still does receive some Warner Brothers movies in a timely manner in select regions.

Netflix Canada and India notably still receive most WB movies around 18 months after their theatrical debut. For example, Birds of Prey premiered back in February 2020 before coming to Netflix in November 2021.

If that’s the case for The Batman, you’ll see the movie added towards the tail end of 2023 on Netflix. Again, that’s only if this deal is still in place which we can’t definitively say due to international distribution plans not being publicized.

Netflix Australia and Japan have received some WB movies in the first window (around 9 months after its theatrical release). For example, Wonder Woman 1984 was added to Netflix AU and JP in October 2021.

In the United Kingdom, Warner Brothers still have a close relationship with Sky (until 2025). In which case, you can expect The Batman on Sky and its NOW service by the close of 2022. Some WB titles have come to Netflix 2 and a half years after their theatrical release (Shazam! is a good example) which would mean Netflix UK gets it in late 2024.

It is worth noting that Matt Reeves who owns 6th & Idaho Productions is working with Netflix under an extensive output deal. We’ve previewed their upcoming slate here but highlights include 12 Scars, Button Man, Last Sons of America, and Lift.