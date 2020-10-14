‘Hillbilly Elegy’ on Netflix: November 2020 Release & What We Know So Far

Netflix is adapting the best selling book from 2016 called Hillbilly Elegy by J. D. Vance and has recruited Ron Howard to direct it. It’s set to arrive on Netflix on November 24th, 2020. Here’s all you need to know about the new drama that’s clearing eyeing awards come 2021.

The movie was first announced back in April 2017 but Netflix only managed to secure the global streaming rights to the movie in January 2019.

Clearing eying the awards season for 2021, the movie will also be given a limited theatrical release before it November 24th release on Netflix.

What’s the book/movie Hillbilly Elegy about and who’s behind the movie

The crux of the movie is telling the story of the average American living in the rust-belt. It released during the 2016 election campaign and is considered to be one of the most influential books in recent years.

Ron Howard is behind the Netflix project and serves as his first major title for Netflix thus far.

Here’s the official synopsis from Netflix about the film:

“A Yale law student drawn back to his hometown grapples with family history, Appalachian values and the American dream. Based on the best-selling memoir.”

Netflix’s media center goes further into the plot and specifically says the movie essentially tells the story of “three colorful generations” and looks to “explores the highs and lows that define his family’s experience.”

In October 2020, Netflix released the first assets for the movie including the first trailer.

Three generations in the making. First look at Ron Howard’s Hillbilly Elegy starring Amy Adams and Glenn Close. On @NetflixFilm November 24. pic.twitter.com/Jm4YNHqL9U — Netflix Queue (@netflixqueue) October 14, 2020

Where is Hillbilly Elegy being filmed?

The pre-production of the movie began back in January 2019 but filming didn’t take place until June 2nd, 2019.

Glad you are enjoying #RonHowardMasterClass Today i’ve been working on my shot list for next week for #HillbillyElegy and I went to an #MLS match with some colleagues from the production https://t.co/XoXAozrSlU — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) July 22, 2019

Filming is being split between Atlanta, Georgia, and also has filmed segments in Middletown, Ohio where the book is originally set. Filming in Middletown, Ohio began on August 5th, 2019 and is set to last for a few days. More details and set pictures can be found on WVXU.

There are plenty more pictures you can find of the set on social media and local media also covering the movie being filmed in Georgia and Ohio.

Filming of the movie concluded on August 10th, 2019 and then entered post-production.

Who’s starring in Hillbilly Elegy on Netflix?

Haley Bennett has been lined up for the role of Lindsay. She’s previously appeared in The Magnificent Seven and more recently featured in The Red Sea Diving Resort.

Amy Adams who has appeared in huge movies like Arrival and more recently appeared in HBO’s Sharp Objects will play the role of Bev.

Glenn Close, Freida Pinto, Sunny Mabrey, Gabriel Basso, and Bo Hopkins round out the rest of the main cast members.

According to IMDb, between the main cast members, there are a combined 13 Oscar nominations but no wins

One of the most recent casting announcements came in early August when it was announced that Stephen Kunken had joined the cast who features in The Handmaid’s Tale and Billions.

Casting news: @stephenkunken has been cast in the upcoming drama series #HillbillyElegy which also stars Amy Adams, Haley Bennett and Glenn Close. He's featured in The Handmaid's Tale and Billions. pic.twitter.com/xvWFuDkDZs — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) August 2, 2019

We’ll keep you up-to-date with any further developments of Hillbilly Elegy right here at what’s on Netflix but you can also get notifications from Netflix themselves by adding the title to your list.

Are you looking forward to watching Hillbilly Elegy on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.