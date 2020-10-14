Netflix Holiday Rom-Com ‘Operation Christmas Drop’: Everything We Know So Far

One of many holiday features scheduled to arrive on Netflix this season is the soon-to-arrive feature Operation Christmas Drop. We have everything you need to know about Operation Christmas Drop, including the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

Operation Christmas Drop is an upcoming Netflix Original holiday rom-com directed by Martin Wood and written by Gregg Rossen and Brian Sawyer. If you love those cheesy Hallmark holiday Christmas movies then Netflix has you sorted with Operation Christmas Drop.

When is the Operation Christmas Drop Netflix Release Date?

Operation Christmas Drop will be available to stream globally, exclusively, on Netflix on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

The official runtime for Operation Christmas Drop is 95 minutes.

What is the plot of Operation Christmas Drop?

At the behest of her boss, congressional aide Erica Miller is forced to miss Christmas with her family. Assigned to a beachside air force base to find reasons to close the facility, Erica comes to blow with Captain Andrew Jantz, who disagrees with her assignment.

Who are the cast members of Operation Christmas Drop?

The following cast members have been confirmed to star in the upcoming holiday feature Operation Christmas Drop:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Erica Miller Kat Graham The Vampires Diaries | How It Ends | Cut Throat City Captain Andrew Jantz Alexander Ludwig Vikings | The Hunger Games | Lone Survivor Congresswoman Angie Bradford Virgina Madsen Sideways | Candyman | Dune Daniel Simpson Aaron Douglas Battlestar Galactica | Unspeakable | The Bridge Joker Trezzo Mahoro To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before | Van Helsing | Dragged Across Concrete John Michael Xavier de Guzman The 100 | Take-Two | Designated Survivor Sally Aliza Vellani The Twilight Zone | Sweet Tooth | Upload Travis Rohan Campbell The Hardy Boys | Snowpiercer | The 100 General. Hatcher Jeff Joseph Dying Laughing | Dream On | Supernatural

This will be the third Holiday-season Original movie that actress Kat Graham has starred in. Graham previously starred in The Holiday Calander (2018) and The Knight Before Christmas (2019).

When did filming take place for Operation Christmas Drop?

We don’t have the exact dates, but thanks to a tweet from May 2019, it looks like production was completed in the middle of 2019. It’s been a long wait to see the Christmas feature arrive on Netflix more than a year later.

.@KatGraham & @alexanderludwig will star in Operation Christmas Drop as a congressional aide and a U.S. Air Force captain who clash when she's asked to shut down the base he calls home. The film is scheduled for 2020. pic.twitter.com/GgQWopKMyJ — Netflix Queue (@netflixqueue) May 22, 2019

