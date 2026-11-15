‘Hollywood Arts’ Season 2 Confirmed at Netflix – But It Was Always Coming

Class is back in session. As the cast of Hollywood Arts hit the orange carpet at the 2026 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards on Saturday night, Netflix confirmed that season 2 of the Victorious spin-off is on the way.

Star and executive producer Daniella Monet also took to Instagram to say the team is excited to drop another season. Good news for fans, then, and it means the show joins our list of Netflix shows renewed or returning for new seasons. But if you’ve been following our coverage, this isn’t a renewal in the traditional sense.

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Places, everyone! Hollywood Arts Season 2 is coming! pic.twitter.com/nFTqgFk7Mz — Netflix (@netflix) November 14, 2026

Season 2 of Hollywood Arts was ordered up front

When Hollywood Arts moved from Nickelodeon to Netflix in October 2025, it came with a 26-episode order, which is a rarity in the streaming era. Only 12 episodes arrived on October 15th, with the opening two-parter “Back to School” stitched together into one double-length premiere.

That left half of the order unaccounted for, and we’d previously reported that the second batch would drop at a later date. We can confirm what’s changed is the label: rather than “Season 1 Part 2,” Netflix is now calling those episodes season 2.

It also means there’s no waiting on cameras to roll. Filming on the full order took place in Vancouver between October 2025 and March 2026, so season 2 is already in the can. Netflix hasn’t announced a release date yet, nor has it said whether any episodes beyond the original 26 have been ordered. For now, it sits alongside the rest of Netflix’s upcoming comedy slate.

Hollywood Arts season 2 episode titles

As found on social media, fans have already surfaced the episode titles for the remaining batch. Thirteen episodes are still to come, twelve of which have titles (order to be confirmed):

Back to She-Cargo

Band For Life

Dirty Little Secret

Doctor Shallot

My Famous BoyFriend

The Love Note

The Other Teacher

The Ramen King

There’s No Place Like Prome

Trina’s Birthday

The Big Ta-Da: Part One

The Big Ta-Da: Part Two

A thirteenth episode is currently untitled. As with the premiere, we’d expect the two-part “The Big Ta-Da” to serve as the finale, and it may well be combined into a single episode.

Season 1 featured guest appearances from Victorious alumni, including Matt Bennett, Eric Lange, and Yvette Nicole Brown, so we’d expect more familiar faces to drop by in the second batch.

How well did Hollywood Arts perform on Netflix?

Here’s where the upfront order did the heavy lifting, because the viewing numbers alone wouldn’t have made a renewal a slam dunk. Plenty of shows with stronger debuts have ended up on our list of Netflix cancellations in 2026.

Hollywood Arts did not feature in Netflix’s global weekly top 10s at all following its debut although it did appear in Netflix’s official weekly top 10s in five countries: the Bahamas, Bolivia, Croatia, Jamaica, and Trinidad and Tobago.

The daily charts tell a similar story. Per FlixPatrol, show cracked the overall TV top 10s in 31 countries but rarely stuck around. In the United States, it managed just seven days and peaked at number 8, while in the United Kingdom, it lasted four days with a peak of number 7.

It’s not all bad news. On the kids’ top 10s, the series was a hit, reaching number 1 in 16 countries, including the United States, where it spent 24 days in the kids’ top 10.

There’s also more to this deal than Netflix’s charts. The series is still due a second window on Nickelodeon and Paramount+ further down the line, and it joins a sizeable library of Nickelodeon shows and movies on Netflix, including the original Victorious.

Are you looking forward to season 2 of Hollywood Arts on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.