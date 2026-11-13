Netflix’s Longest-Running Scripted Shows

We’ve all seen the memes: two seasons and canceled. Netflix has long had a reputation for cutting shows short, but scattered throughout its library are a handful of originals that have racked up a genuinely impressive number of episodes.

When we first ran this list back in 2022, Grace and Frankie had just wrapped up and House of Cards was the longest-running drama by episodes. A lot has changed since then. Big Mouth signed off with a record eighth season, Elite, The Crown, and The Upshaws all wrapped up, and Virgin River has now been renewed for a ninth season that’ll see it tie the all-time record.

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Still, one milestone remains out of reach: no scripted Netflix original for adults has hit 100 episodes, a number that once signaled syndication riches on traditional TV. As you’ll see further down, though, a preschool show is now closer than anyone.

How we counted: Episode totals are as of November 2026 and cover Netflix original series that premiered on Netflix. We’ve left out unscripted shows and series that began life on another network before moving to Netflix, such as Lucifer and Cobra Kai. Kids & family titles get their own section at the bottom.

1. Grace and Frankie

Seasons: 7

Episodes: 94

Years: 2015–2022

Marta Kauffman and Howard J. Morris’s comedy remains the Netflix original with the most episodes, four years after its finale. Starring Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin as two women whose husbands leave them for each other, the show ran for seven years thanks in part to a supersized final season that was split into two batches (the first of which dropped early) after COVID-19 delayed production.

Its record isn’t safe forever, though. Virgin River is on course to match it (more on that below).

2. Orange Is the New Black

Seasons: 7

Episodes: 91

Years: 2013–2019

One of Netflix’s founding originals, Orange Is the New Black held the episode record for several years before Grace and Frankie overtook it. Its legacy on the service is huge: back in July 2019, Netflix said 105 million users had watched the show.

There’s long been talk of a follow-up set in the same world, so we wouldn’t rule out Litchfield returning in some form one day. Here’s what we know about a potential spin-off.

3. Big Mouth

Seasons: 8

Episodes: 81

Years: 2017–2025

When we last updated this list, Big Mouth had just 51 episodes, with more on the way. Nick Kroll’s raunchy adult-animated comedy kept going all the way to an eighth and final season in May 2025, finishing with 81 episodes.

At the time, Netflix called it the longest-running scripted series in its history by seasons (excluding kids & family). That title is now heading to Virgin River.

4. The Ranch

Seasons: 4 (released as 8 parts)

Episodes: 80

Years: 2016–2020

The Ranch is one of the most overlooked Netflix originals, but this multi-cam comedy starring Ashton Kutcher, Sam Elliott, and Debra Winger quietly racked up 80 episodes. It’s still Netflix’s longest-running multi-cam sitcom, and it turned 10 this year, earning it a place on our list of Netflix originals turning 10 in 2026.

5. BoJack Horseman

Seasons: 6

Episodes: 77 (including the Christmas special)

Years: 2014–2020

Raphael Bob-Waksberg’s tragicomic tale of a washed-up sitcom horse remains one of Netflix’s most acclaimed originals. It held the crown as Netflix’s longest-running adult animated series until Big Mouth overtook it.

6. Fuller House

Seasons: 5

Episodes: 75

Years: 2016–2020

The Full House revival brought the Tanner family back for five seasons, with D.J., Stephanie, and Kimmy raising kids together in the same San Francisco house. It wrapped up in June 2020 and sits second only to The Ranch among Netflix’s multi-cam sitcoms.

7. Virgin River

Seasons: 7 (and counting)

Episodes: 74 (84 after season 8, 94 after season 9)

Years: 2019–present

Here’s the one to watch. Virgin River has already overtaken House of Cards, and with season 8 due in 2027, it’ll move to 84 episodes, past Big Mouth, The Ranch, BoJack, and Fuller House in one go.

Netflix has also now renewed the Robyn Carr adaptation for a ninth season of 10 episodes. Once that arrives, Virgin River will have 94 episodes, tying Grace and Frankie for the Netflix original record, and it’ll be Netflix’s longest-running original scripted drama by number of seasons.

8. House of Cards

Seasons: 6

Episodes: 73

Years: 2013–2018

The show that kicked off Netflix’s original programming push. For years, House of Cards was the longest-running Netflix original drama by episodes, but Virgin River nudged past it with season 7 in March 2026.

9. Elite

Seasons: 8

Episodes: 64

Years: 2018–2024

The highest-ranked non-English series on the list. Spain’s teen thriller kept its tight eight-episode seasons throughout its run at Las Encinas, wrapping with its eighth and final season in July 2024.

10. The Crown and The Upshaws (tie)

The Crown: 6 seasons, 60 episodes, 2016–2023

The Upshaws: 7 parts, 60 episodes, 2021–2026

Two very different shows share the final spot. Peter Morgan’s royal drama ran for six seasons of 10 episodes, recasting its leads twice along the way. The Upshaws, the multi-cam family comedy starring Mike Epps, Kim Fields, and Wanda Sykes, signed off in January 2026 with a 12-episode final part, finishing as Netflix’s third-longest-running multi-cam comedy behind The Ranch and Fuller House.

What About Kids Shows?

If you include kids & family programming, the picture changes, and one show is closing in on a milestone no Netflix original has reached.

Gabby’s Dollhouse – 90 episodes (14 seasons, 2021–present)

DreamWorks’ live-action/animated preschool hit has quietly become one of the longest-running series Netflix has ever commissioned. Its seasons are short (usually five to eight episodes), but they come thick and fast, and by September 2026 the show had released 90 episodes. Back in 2024, the creators said they had enough episodes in the can to last through 2027, so Gabby’s Dollhouse has a very real shot at becoming the first scripted Netflix original to hit 100 episodes.

The Early DreamWorks Shows – 78 episodes each

Netflix’s landmark deal with DreamWorks Animation Television produced several shows with huge upfront orders of 78 episodes each:

All Hail King Julien – 78 episodes (including the 13-episode All Hail King Julien: Exiled), 2014–2017

– 78 episodes (including the 13-episode All Hail King Julien: Exiled), 2014–2017 The Adventures of Puss in Boots – 78 episodes across 6 seasons, 2015–2018

– 78 episodes across 6 seasons, 2015–2018 Dragons: Race to the Edge – 78 episodes across 6 seasons, 2015–2018

– 78 episodes across 6 seasons, 2015–2018 Voltron: Legendary Defender – 78 episodes across 8 seasons, 2016–2018

Not all of these are still on Netflix, mind you. All Hail King Julien and Puss in Boots both left in 2023, and Voltron has also been on its way out. Our DreamWorks removal guide has the latest dates for the rest.

Other Notable Kids Entries

Mighty Little Bheem – 64 episodes across 3 seasons (2019–2020)

– 64 episodes across 3 seasons (2019–2020) Go! Go! Cory Carson – 63 episodes across 6 seasons, plus 4 specials (2020–2021)

Worth noting: both are short-form shows, with episodes running roughly six to eight minutes.

Which Netflix Shows Could Join the List Next?

Beyond Virgin River’s march toward the record, there aren’t many contenders on the horizon. Long runs are still the exception at Netflix (our breakdown of Netflix’s cancellation rate since 2016 digs into the numbers), and many newer dramas stick to shorter eight-episode seasons, which makes climbing this list even harder.

One to keep an eye on is Spain’s Alpha Males, which has been renewed for a sixth and final season of 10 episodes. That’ll take it to 52 episodes, which won’t be enough to crack the top 10.

Which long-running Netflix original is your favorite? Let us know in the comments below.