Netflix Reveals Title, 2027 Release Window & First Look for ‘Magic: The Gathering: Planeswalker’ Animated Series

After more than seven years of false starts, creative overhauls, and plenty of fan skepticism, Netflix’s animated Magic: The Gathering series finally has an official title, a 2027 release window, and a gorgeous first look at its fiery protagonist.

Unveiled today during MagicCon: Atlanta (running November 13–15, 2026), the upcoming saga is officially titled Magic: The Gathering: Planeswalker (or simply Planeswalker). Created in partnership with Hasbro Entertainment and Wizards of the Coast, the series features animation from Budapest-based CG powerhouse DIGIC Pictures.

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Alongside a striking first-look image of pyromancer Chandra conjuring flames beneath a twilight sky, Netflix released a two-minute Development Diary featurette packed with early concept art, 3D character models, action animatics, and finished animation tests — plus a direct message to fans who doubted the show would ever actually happen.

Netflix & Wizards of the Coast Lean Into the Show’s Rocky History

The new Development Diary opens right where the skepticism lives: flashing back to Netflix Geeked’s September 2024 post announcing showrunner Terry Matalas (Star Trek: Picard, 12 Monkeys), surrounded by real fan reactions ranging from ecstatic excitement to disbelief (“Stop toying with our emotions!” and “I’ll believe it when I see it.”).

Given the project’s winding history, it’s hard to blame anyone for holding their breath. When we first reported on the series back in June 2019, Joe and Anthony Russo were attached as executive producers for an anime-style adaptation. Years of delays followed, and as we uncovered in our September 2024 deep dive into what happened to the original Magic: The Gathering series, that early iteration — which had even recorded voice work with Brandon Routh as Gideon Jura — was quietly scrapped before Matalas stepped in to reboot the project from scratch.

In the new video, Wizards of the Coast’s Head of Story Roy Graham and V.P. of Creative Jackie Jones waste no time reassuring viewers. “It’s really happening. I promise. For real. It’s happening,” Graham says, with Jones adding: “I can say with 100% certainty, it is absolutely happening.”

What the Development Diary Reveals About ‘Planeswalker’

When Netflix announced DIGIC Pictures as the animation studio at the Annecy Film Festival in June 2025, the series was categorized under Netflix’s “Adult Spectacle” banner alongside titles like Blue Eye Samurai. Today’s MagicCon reveal shows exactly why.

Here are the biggest takeaways from the Development Diary:

Chandra Takes Center Stage (With Ajani in Action): While early teases from the reboot pointed to Nahiri and Ajani Goldmane, today’s official synopsis places volatile pyromancer Chandra at the heart of the saga. However, the black-and-white action pre-vis in the featurette clearly shows the leonin warrior Ajani fighting right alongside her in combat.

While early teases from the reboot pointed to Nahiri and Ajani Goldmane, today’s official synopsis places volatile pyromancer at the heart of the saga. However, the black-and-white action pre-vis in the featurette clearly shows the leonin warrior fighting right alongside her in combat. “Worlds-Building” & Shifting Filmmaking Styles: Because Planeswalkers travel between entirely separate realms across the multiverse, Executive Producer and Supervising Director Patrick Osborne reveals that the creative team isn’t just designing unique cultures, architecture, and props for every plane — they are actively changing the filmmaking style depending on which world the story visits. As Matalas puts it, “It’s not just world-building, it’s worlds-building.”

Because Planeswalkers travel between entirely separate realms across the multiverse, Executive Producer and Supervising Director reveals that the creative team isn’t just designing unique cultures, architecture, and props for every plane — they are actively changing the filmmaking style depending on which world the story visits. As Matalas puts it, “It’s not just world-building, it’s worlds-building.” Thousands of Cards of Inspiration: Co-showrunner Cindy Appel notes that the tabletop game’s 30-plus-year library of thousands of cards makes the franchise “tailor-made for animation.” Eagle-eyed fans watching the featurette can spot cards like Nicol Bolas and Teferi’s Approach on the table, alongside concept art of bustling magical cities, twin moons over an ocean, and a towering mechanical construct.

Official Synopsis & Creative Team for ‘Planeswalker’

Alongside the footage, Netflix shared the official plot synopsis for Planeswalker:

PLANESWALKER, an epic fantasy saga from the world of Magic: The Gathering, chronicles the fierce clash between formidable mages known as Planeswalkers. At the center of this struggle for power and survival burns Chandra, a volatile pyromancer hunted for her gifts, and haunted by her past. Confronted by an insidious force, Chandra and some of the most legendary Planeswalkers must harness their extraordinary abilities, navigate treacherous alliances, and battle their own inner demons to prevent a cataclysmic war that threatens to consume their very existence. As the line between victory and annihilation grows thinner, a single spark determines the fate of thousands of worlds.

Here is the full confirmed creative lineup behind the series:

Showrunner & Executive Producer: Terry Matalas

Terry Matalas Co-Showrunner & Executive Producer: Cindy Appel

Cindy Appel Supervising Director & Executive Producer: Patrick Osborne

Patrick Osborne Producer: Daisy West (credited as Daisy May West in the Development Diary)

Daisy West (credited as Daisy May West in the Development Diary) Hasbro Entertainment Producers: Gabriel Marano (Executive Producer) and Lauren Chavez-Myers (Co-Executive Producer)

Gabriel Marano (Executive Producer) and Lauren Chavez-Myers (Co-Executive Producer) Animation Studio: DIGIC Pictures

DIGIC Pictures Partners: Hasbro Entertainment and Wizards of the Coast

In the featurette, Wizards of the Coast Principal Art Director Zack Stella and Senior V.P. of Game Design Aaron Forsythe also appear to celebrate the milestone — with Forsythe noting that after years of asking how and when an adaptation would come together, “Magic is finally having its moment.”

Magic: The Gathering: Planeswalker joins an increasingly stacked 2027 lineup for the streamer — you can keep track of everything else in the pipeline in our guides to new animated shows coming to Netflix and upcoming fantasy movies and TV series.

Now that we’ve finally seen real footage from DIGIC Pictures and Terry Matalas’s team, are you convinced Planeswalker will be worth the wait? Which Planeswalkers are you hoping to see appear alongside Chandra and Ajani in 2027? Let us know in the comments down below!