Netflix’s ‘Taken: Natalee Holloway’: What Really Happened, and Where Joran van der Sloot Is Now

A dream vacation in Aruba. A teenage girl who vanished without a trace. And a young Dutchman who spent years keeping the world guessing. More than two decades later, the disappearance of Natalee Holloway remains one of the most haunting true-crime cases in recent history. Netflix’s new documentary, Taken: Natalee Holloway, revisits the mystery, but this time, the spotlight isn’t just on the notorious Joran van der Sloot. It’s also on a mother who refused to give up.

So what really happened on that fateful night in 2005? Where is Joran today? And how did legendary Dutch crime reporter Peter R. de Vries become involved in the case? In this article we answer all the burning questions you may still have after watching Taken: Natalee Holloway.

What Happened to Natalee Holloway?

It’s May 2005 when 18-year-old Natalee Holloway boards a plane from Alabama to Aruba. She’s celebrating her high school graduation with her classmates, looking forward to a few carefree days of sunshine, beaches and parties before the next chapter of her life begins. But what should have been the trip of a lifetime turns into every parent’s worst nightmare.

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On her final night on the island, Natalee heads to the popular nightclub Carlos’n Charlie’s. There, she meets several young men, including 17-year-old Dutch teenager Joran van der Sloot. He becomes one of the last people known to have seen her alive. The following morning, Natalee never shows up at the airport. Her suitcase is left behind, and the American teenager has seemingly vanished into thin air. What follows is a media frenzy of extraordinary proportions. Reporters descend on Aruba, search teams scour the island, and theories about what might have happened multiply by the day.

Now, Netflix is revisiting the case in the three-part documentary Taken: Natalee Holloway. But rather than focusing solely on the man at the center of the investigation, the series tells another deeply personal story: that of Beth Holloway, Natalee’s mother, who spent nearly two decades fighting for answers.

What Did Joran van der Sloot Do to Natalee Holloway?

For 18 years, Joran van der Sloot kept changing his story. He offered conflicting accounts of Natalee’s disappearance, retracted statements and repeatedly left investigators with more questions than answers. Then, in October 2023, he finally admitted to killing her.

According to his confession, he and Natalee had been alone on a beach in Aruba when he made unwanted sexual advances. When she rejected him, he became violent. “She ended up kneeing me in the crotch,” Van der Sloot explained. He claimed he then kicked Natalee hard in the face before striking her with a concrete block. Afterward, he said, he dragged her body into the ocean.

The confession, however, didn’t come entirely out of the blue. Van der Sloot made the admission as part of a plea agreement in a US criminal case involving an attempt to extort money from Natalee’s mother. For Beth Holloway, it was the moment she had waited almost two decades for. “Joran van der Sloot’s confession means we have finally reached the end of our never-ending nightmare,” she said following the court hearing.

But there’s a remarkable twist: despite admitting to killing Natalee, Van der Sloot has never actually been convicted of her murder. And while his confession provided long-awaited answers, not every detail of his account has been independently verified.

Who Was Peter R. de Vries?

Dutch viewers will almost certainly recognize his name. For international Netflix audiences, however, Peter R. de Vries may be less familiar. For decades, De Vries was the Netherlands’ most famous investigative crime journalist. His television program, Peter R. de Vries, Crime Reporter, became known for tackling high-profile murders, mysterious disappearances and miscarriages of justice. And Joran van der Sloot was one of the people who found himself firmly in De Vries’ sights.

In 2008, the journalist teamed up with Patrick van der Eem to secretly record Van der Sloot discussing Natalee’s disappearance. The hidden-camera footage captured Joran making incriminating statements about what had happened the night she vanished. When the recordings aired on Dutch television, millions tuned in. The revelations made headlines around the world and once again thrust Van der Sloot into the international spotlight. Although the footage failed to produce the courtroom breakthrough many had hoped for, it became one of the most talked-about developments in the entire investigation.

Tragically, De Vries’ own life would later end in violence. On July 6, 2021, the journalist was shot in Amsterdam after making a television appearance. He died from his injuries nine days later, aged 64.

Where Is Joran van der Sloot Now?

Anyone wondering whether Joran van der Sloot is walking around a free man can rest assured: he is still behind bars. The Dutchman, now 39, remains imprisoned in Peru. But surprisingly, it’s not Natalee Holloway’s murder that put him there. Instead, he is serving a sentence for killing 21-year-old university student Stephany Flores Ramírez. Stephany was found dead in a hotel room in Lima in May 2010. In an especially chilling coincidence, her death occurred exactly five years after Natalee disappeared.

Van der Sloot was eventually sentenced to 28 years in prison for Stephany’s murder, and was later handed an additional 18-year sentence for drug trafficking. For years, he was held at Challapalca, a notorious prison high in the Andes Mountains. The facility has earned the grim nickname “hell on Earth,” thanks to its freezing temperatures, remote location and notoriously harsh living conditions.

Van der Sloot has previously spoken about struggling with depression and mental health problems while incarcerated. There have also been reports of a suicide attempt. According to Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf, he has since been transferred to Cochamarca prison in Peru’s Pasco region. The facility is reportedly more modern and located closer to Lima. His transfer is believed to be connected to renovation work at Challapalca.

Was Natalee Holloway’s Body Ever Found?

Perhaps the most heartbreaking part of this entire story is that Natalee Holloway’s body has never been recovered. Over the years, investigators searched extensively across Aruba and the surrounding waters. Divers explored the ocean, search dogs were brought in, and countless leads were pursued. Nothing led them to Natalee.

In January 2012, an American judge officially declared her dead. Her father, Dave Holloway, had requested the ruling, but her mother, Beth, opposed the decision. According to Van der Sloot’s confession, Natalee’s remains are somewhere in the ocean. Whether every detail of that confession is true remains an open question. Without her body, investigators cannot fully corroborate his account with forensic evidence.

Beth Holloway may finally have answers to many of the questions that haunted her for years. But one devastating reality remains unchanged: she has never been able to bring her daughter home and lay her to rest.

What Happened to Joran van der Sloot’s Parents?

Joran’s parents, Paul and Anita van der Sloot, also feature in Taken: Natalee Holloway. For years, the couple defended their son as suspicion surrounding him continued to grow. His father, Paul van der Sloot, died of a heart attack on February 10, 2010, at the age of 57. Paul, who worked in the legal profession in Aruba, collapsed after playing tennis.

His mother, Anita Hugen, still lives on the island. She spent 33 years teaching art and art history at the International School of Aruba before retiring in June 2024. But her relationship with her son took a dramatic turn after his arrest for the murder of Stephany Flores. In a 2010 interview with De Telegraaf, Anita made it clear that her loyalty had its limits. “If he killed Stephany, he must pay for it. I will not visit him in his cell. I cannot hug him,” she said.

She also expressed hope that her son would receive psychological help. Since then, Anita has largely stayed out of the public eye. Whether she and Joran are still in contact today remains unknown.

Could Joran Still Face Trial for Natalee’s Murder?

You might assume that after a confession, the case would finally be closed. But legally, the story may not be over just yet. Earlier this year, Beth Holloway filed a criminal complaint against Van der Sloot in the Netherlands over her daughter’s death. Her hope is that he could finally be prosecuted for Natalee’s murder. In April, Aruba’s prosecutors agreed to hand the case file over to the Dutch Public Prosecution Service so it can assess the complaint.

There is, however, a major legal complication. In Aruba, the statute of limitations for manslaughter has already expired. Under certain circumstances, Dutch law may still allow Van der Sloot, a Dutch citizen, to face prosecution in the Netherlands. Whether that will actually happen remains uncertain. And even after all these years, one important distinction remains: a confession is not the same as a murder conviction.

For Beth Holloway, the search for the truth has lasted more than twenty years. She finally knows what the man at the center of the case claims happened to her daughter. But whether she will ever see him convicted of Natalee’s killing is another question entirely.