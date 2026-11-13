George Clooney and Adam Sandler’s Netflix Movie Is Getting a Criterion Collection 4K Release

Netflix’s physical media output remains few and far between, but another of its awards-season players is getting the premium treatment. Noah Baumbach’s Jay Kelly is officially joining the Criterion Collection, with a director-approved 4K UHD and Blu-ray special edition set to release on February 16th, 2027.

First released on Netflix on December 5th, 2025, following a limited theatrical run, Jay Kelly stars George Clooney as a Hollywood icon who travels from Los Angeles to Paris to Tuscany, reckoning with the choices that have left him estranged from his daughters and friends. Adam Sandler co-stars as his devoted manager, with Laura Dern playing his publicist. Baumbach co-wrote the film with Emily Mortimer, who also appears in the movie.

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The film enters the collection as spine #1348 and marks the second of Noah Baumbach’s Netflix Originals to do so, following Marriage Story (spine #1038) back in July 2020. If you’re yet to check out the movie, you can find our full review of Jay Kelly here.

Baumbach’s other works for Netflix, The Meyerwowitz Stories and White Noise also seem ripe for a Criterion release at some stage although there won’t be anymore Netflix movies for the foreseeable future with the filmmaker departing Netflix’s stable of creators relatively recently.

What’s included in the Criterion release of Jay Kelly?

The two-disc set includes one 4K UHD disc of the film presented in Dolby Vision HDR and one Blu-ray with the film and special features. Here’s the full rundown:

New 4K digital master, approved by director Noah Baumbach, with Dolby Atmos soundtrack

New programs featuring interviews with Baumbach, actor and co-writer Emily Mortimer, actors George Clooney, Laura Dern, and Adam Sandler, and composer Nicholas Britell

A documentary on the making of the film

Trailers

English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing and English descriptive audio

An essay by critic Nicolas Rapold

New cover by Drusilla Adeline/Sister Hyde Design

The Irishman is returning on the same day

Jay Kelly isn’t the only Netflix title in Criterion’s February lineup. Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman, which first joined the collection as spine #1058 back in November 2020, is listed among Criterion’s coming soon titles with a re-release also dated for February 16th, 2027. Criterion has yet to detail what’s new with the re-release.

Jay Kelly joins a growing list of Netflix Originals in the Criterion Collection, which also includes Roma, The Power of the Dog, Okja, and Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio.

Will you be picking up Jay Kelly on 4K? Let us know in the comments.