Netflix Is Shutting Down Zack Snyder’s ‘Blood Line: A Rebel Moon Game’ in December 2026

Netflix is calling time on its Rebel Moon video game. A notice now displayed on the game’s page within Netflix confirms that your last day to play Blood Line: A Rebel Moon Game is December 9th, 2026.

Unlike most of the departures we’ve covered over the past two years, this isn’t a third-party title quietly rotating out as a licensing window closes. Blood Line is a Netflix exclusive built on Netflix’s own IP, and it’s online-only, with the game’s page listing offline play as unavailable. So when the plug gets pulled, there’s nowhere else to pick it up. It’s simply gone.

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Developer Super Evil Megacorp hasn’t publicly commented on the closure at the time of publishing indiciating whether the game will be relaunched outside of Netflix’s ecosystem but it’s not expected. The playerbase for the game, we hear, was small.

What was Blood Line: A Rebel Moon Game?

First teased by Zack Snyder at Gamescom back in August 2023 and formally unveiled at Geeked Week in September 2024, Blood Line came from Super Evil Megacorp, the studio behind Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate and Vainglory.

Originally pencilled in for 2024, it slipped into 2025, ran a closed beta that spring and finally launched worldwide on iOS and Android on July 15th, 2025.

The pitch was a top-down, mission-based action game for one to four players. Set on the warrior planet of Krypt after the events of The Scargiver, it had you building up a rebellion against the Motherworld as one of four classes: the Bannerguard, the Evoker, the Kindred or the Forsaken.

By mobile standards, it was a slick package. The problem is that it never seemed to find much of an audience. When the first batch of most-played data for Netflix’s games emerged last year, Blood Line was nowhere to be seen in the global top 15 for the period between May and mid-August 2025 (albeit with only four weeks on sale in that window), sitting behind the likes of Squid Game: Unleashed, GTA: San Andreas and, yes, World of Peppa Pig.

The last major update landed a year ago

Post-launch support was respectable to begin with. A second season of content, the Dark Hunters update, arrived in September 2025 with new missions and enemies. Then came the Winter Update on November 18th, 2025. That added Banners as a new cosmetic you could show off on the end-of-mission screen, plus two new Battle Passes (Force of Nature and Will of the Oracle) stuffed with class gear, outfit sets, titles and victory poses.

In hindsight, the wording of that announcement reads a little like a farewell, with the studio describing the drop as its “tribute to all of you who have fought for the future of Krypt.”

That was almost exactly a year ago, and there’s been nothing of real substance since.

Blood Line will join the other 50+ mobile games we’ve logged as removed in our full list of Netflix games, with Farming Simulator 23 leaving next week. What stings here is that Netflix’s games strategy has pivoted towards titles tied to its own IP. Blood Line ticks that box, and it’s getting the chop anyway. Other major Netflix IP removals include Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales was the first major Netflix game to be permanently shut down back in December 2024, and Shadow and Bone: Enter the Fold was switched off just this week.

Rebel Moon remains in permanent limbo

With Blood Line going dark, there is now no active Rebel Moon project anywhere at Netflix.

As we covered just a couple of months ago, Zack Snyder says a third movie hinges on a “groundswell” of people discovering the Director’s Cuts, while co-writer Kurt Johnstad has suggested it would take luck and an act of God. The numbers don’t help: Part Two‘s 76 million lifetime views sit roughly 44% below Part One‘s 135.6 million, and the Director’s Cuts have managed around 14 million apiece.

Netflix has never officially cancelled Rebel Moon, but the lights are being turned off one by one. For now, you’ve got until December 9th to squad up for a final few missions on Krypt.

Will you miss Blood Line: A Rebel Moon Game? And do you think we’ll ever see Rebel Moon – Part Three? Let us know in the comments.