‘Quiztopia’ Dystopian Japanese Drama in Development at Netflix

Netflix is working on another live-action adaptation of a Japanese manga with Takayuki Yamada set to star in the dystopian drama Quiztopia. Here’s everything we know so far about the development of Quiztopia on Netflix.

Quiztopia is an upcoming Japanese Netflix Original drama series directed by Teruyuki Yoshida (The 13 Lords of the Shogun) and the adaptation of Reiichi Sugimoto’s manga Kokumin Kuizu. The manga was serialized in 1993 but surprisingly has never seen an anime or live-action until now. The series was adapted into a screenplay by Yoshida and Magy.

The series is produced by The SEVEN, Inc with Akira Morii, Hirotake Sasaki, and Tomoki Takase as producers.

What is the plot of Quiztopia?

Quiztopia takes place in an alternate reality in Japan, where a quiz show has a tyrannical hold over the people after being established by the Japanese Constitution. High risk and high reward, the winners are granted one wish by the government, but the losers face fines, forced labor, or conscription. The show pushes contestants to their limits, causing them to pursue their heart desires no matter who and what the cost.

Who are the cast members of Quiztopia?

So far, the only confirmed cast member is Takayuki Yamada, who will play the role of the host, K-ichi. The host is the charismatic force behind the quiz show and uses his charms and exceptional skills as a performer to enthrall the nation. The actor will star in the upcoming Netflix Original series Last Samurai Standing. He has also starred in The Naked Director on Netflix.

We expect to learn more cast members soon.

What is the production status?

At the time of writing, we have no confirmation that filming is underway for Quiztopia. We expect filming will get underway soon.

