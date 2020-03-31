How Long Would It Take To Watch All Of Netflix?

We all know the Netflix library is expansive but exactly how expansive is it in 2020? If you were to sit down and watch nothing but Netflix how long would it take you to get the end of the library? Well, we sat down and did the math. Here’s what we found.

Please note: we’re only covering Netflix US here. Other regions will vary with some being more or some being less.

The headline is that Netflix has 2.2 million minutes of content currently available.

Translated into years, that’s just over four years of continuous content if you were to sit down and watch it all in a single sitting. That roughly translates to 36,000 hours in total.

How does that compare with other libraries? HBO Max’s library that is set to see their vast ouput available currently is set to be around 10,000 hours.

So let’s dive into some more stats.

Netflix has a combined library of over 50,000 titles. That’s when you include all the episodes for every series in a single number. The total number of titles excluding the episodes and just series is (as of March 2020) 5,817.

When compared against other streaming services, with the exception of Amazon Prime, Netflix is still ahead. Disney+ clocks in with 922 movies and series in the US. Hulu’s library is said to be just over 4,000 titles at present.

Of course, Netflix itself has shrunk in size since 2010. As the Flixable Museum attests, the service has just under 1,500 fewer titles over the years. Most of that is lost in the movie library with the TV library significantly expanding.

As we’ve covered before, Netflix Originals make up an increasingly larger part of the pie when it comes to the overall number of titles on Netflix. Just this February, Netflix hit over 1,500 Netflix Originals in the US with that number likely to be over 2,000 by the time 2020 comes to a close. The Netflix Original library makes up around 25% of Netflix’s total library.

Will you be taking up the Netflix challenge to complete every movie and TV series on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.