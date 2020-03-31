Michael Jordan Documentary ‘The Last Dance’ Coming to Netflix Internationally in April 2020

Basketball fans rejoice! The Michael Jordan-Chicago Bulls docuseries The Last Dance will be coming to Netflix Internationally in April 2020! We have everything you need to know about one of the most anticipated docuseries of 2020.

The Last Dance is an upcoming Netflix Original sports docuseries in a co-production with ESPN. The docuseries is a chronicle of the final championship-winning season of Michael Jordan’s career with the Chicago Bulls.

Please Note: The Last Dance will not be available to stream on Netflix US and will be airing on ESPN.

When is The Last Dance available to stream on Netflix?

The first two episodes of The Last Dance will be available to stream on Netflix on Monday, April 20th, 2020.

There will be a total of ten episodes of The Last Dance released over five weeks:

Episode US Broadcast Date Netflix Release Date 1 19/04/2020 20/04/2020 2 19/04/2020 20/04/2020 3 26/04/2020 27/04/2020 4 26/04/2020 27/04/2020 5 03/05/2020 04/05/2020 6 03/05/2020 04/05/2020 7 10/05/2020 11/05/2020 8 10/05/2020 11/05/2020 9 17/05/2020 18/05/2020 10 17/05/2020 18/05/2020

New episodes will arrive on Mondays.

Previously, The Last Dance had been scheduled to arrive in June over April. With fans bored from the postponement of live-sport due to the coronavirus pandemic, the pressure was placed on ESPN to release the docuseries early.

They gotta drop the Jordan documentary. Now. https://t.co/eTRVuONCkl — garmai k. (@garmaikm) March 13, 2020

Many fans got their wish, as ESPN has now chosen to bring the release date forward by two months.

What is The Last Dance?

With new never before seen footage, and exclusive interviews from the Chicago Bulls players, including Jordan himself, The Last Dance chronicles the last and sixth NBA Finals win of the Jordan-Bulls championship run.

Who is Michael Jordan?

If you’ve never heard of His Airness, you’ve either been living under a rock or you’re below the age of 10.

Michael Jordan, six-time NBA champion, six-time- NBA finals MVP, fourteen-time NBA All-Star, and owner of the Charlotte Hornets is one of the most famous sports icons of all time. His basketball career with the Chicago Bulls lasted from 1984 to 1993, and again from 1995 until 1998. In that time he lead the Chicago Bulls to one of the most successful and dominant dynasties in NBA history.

Outside of his playing career Michael Jordan is famous for starring as himself in the 90s cartoon classic Space Jam. He also has his sporting clothing brand, Jordan, who in collaboration with Nike, produces the beloved Air Jordans.

Now at the age of 57, Michael Jordan is worth an estimated $1.9 billion. Considering the basketball icon earned less than $100 million in his entire playing career he’s done an extraordinary job of promoting his brand.

Will The Last Dance be coming to Netflix US?

US subscribers will be delighted to learn that The Last Dance will be coming to Netflix, but it will be a long wait.

Despite Disney 2017 decision to take back content from Netflix to prepare for @Disney+, their highest profile sports doc at ESPN is co-produced with @Netflix — will air on ESPN in US (not ESPN+) and Netflix overseas with reruns on Netflix in the US too 😉https://t.co/DS2UJOBAYn https://t.co/mIVvMjZYov — Rich Greenfield, LightShed (@RichLightShed) March 31, 2020

As you can see from the tweet above, The Last Dance is a co-production between ESPN and Netflix, despite the fact that Disney had chosen to step away from Netflix content in 2017.

We’re not sure when The Last Dance will be coming to Netflix US, but we can confirm it will arrive eventually.

Are you looking forward to watching The Last Dance on Netflix?