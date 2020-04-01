Netflix Comedy ‘Brews Brothers’ Season 1: Plot, Cast, Trailer & Netflix Release Date

There is a need for more smiles on people’s faces and hopefully, Brews Brother will be the much-needed dose of comedy we need. We have everything you need to know about the first season of Brews Brothers, including, the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

Brews Brothers is an upcoming Netflix Original comedy series created by Greg Schaffer (That’s 70s Show) and Jeff Schaffer (The League). Gregg Schaffer is the showrunner of the series, and also served as the executive producer and writer. Jeff Schaffer, meanwhile, is only serving as an executive producer alongside his brother, Jonathan Stern and Keith Quinn.

When is the Netflix release date of Brews Brothers?

All eight episodes of Brews Brothers will be available to stream on Netflix on Friday, April 10th, 2020.

The comedy series will be available to stream globally.

What is the plot of Brews Brothers?

The synopsis has been provided by Netflix:

Two rival brothers must work together to keep their brewery in business, but shenanigans keep foaming up their company with chaos.

Who are the cast members of Brews Brothers?

The following cast members have been confirmed to star in Brews Brothers:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Wilhelm Alan Aisenberg Orange Is the New Black | Second Act | The Longshots Adam Mike Castle Clipped | Grace and Frankie | Bobbie Sarah Carmen Flood Dog | Antonio Bellaire Chuy Marques Ray Our Footloose Remake | TiMER | Dr. Ken Elvis Zach Reino Serious Music | Fatal Decision | Party Over Here Becky Inanna Sarkis After We Collided | After | Tales Teen Wilhelm Braxton Herda Long Shot | Scorpion | Arrested Development Teen Adam Cameron James McIntyre General Hospital | Between Worlds | Conan Young Adam William Samiri The Bold and the Beautiful

What are the episode run times?

Each episode will have an approximate run time of 25 to 30 minutes.

What is the parental rating of Brews Brothers?

At a minimum Brews Brothers will be R-rated due to sexual references, drug, and alcohol use, and coarse language.

Are you looking forward to watching Brews Brothers on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below.