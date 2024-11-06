Hulu Series ‘Find Me In Paris’ To Make Its Way Onto Netflix in Select Regions

Netflix is expanding its licensed library with another unlikely pick-up later in November. We can confirm that the teen sci-fi series Find Me In Paris, labeled a Hulu Original, will join the streamer in multiple regions, including the United States, on November 22nd, 2024.

Created by Jill Girling and Lori Mather, the series follows a young ballerina who unwittingly travels from 1905 to modern-day Paris, where she must adapt to the 21st century, protect her secret, and find a way home. The series is a Hulu Original series that lasted 78 episodes between 2018 and 2020. Following the end of the show’s third season and final season, a successor series called Spellbound was released. Season 1 aired in 2023, and a second season is in the works and scheduled for an imminent release.

Where will Find Me In Paris be released on Netflix?

Multiple regions are expected to see the series arrive, including Netflix in the United States, the United Kingdom, and most Latin American countries. If you search for the show within the Netflix user interface, it should appear as a tile if it’s coming to your area.

It’s unclear whether all three seasons are coming to Netflix or just season 1 for the moment. Given that Netflix’s language within the application doesn’t refer to multiple seasons, it may just be season 1 that drops. We’ll keep you posted on our What’s New on Netflix hub the second we learn exactly what’s coming. All three seasons are expected to continue to be available on Hulu.

Wait, I can hear you cry—why is a Hulu show coming to Netflix? For the same reason Netflix Originals have left Netflix, that’s also the case for Hulu Originals, which are often licensed exclusively for a fixed period of time. Hulu titles have resided on Netflix in international regions for a while. Still, over the past couple of years, we’ve seen former Hulu Originals like Casual and The Mindy Project all join Netflix US for short periods.

For more on what’s coming up on Netflix throughout the remainder of November 2024 – keep it locked here on What’s on Netflix. Will you check out Find Me In Paris when it drops on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.