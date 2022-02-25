Hulu Original ‘Casual’ Seasons 1-4 Coming to Netflix in March 2022

You really did read that title correctly. A Hulu Original series is coming to Netflix in March 2022 according to the newly released March 2022 new on Netflix guide. All four seasons of the comedy series from Casual hits Netflix US at the end of the month.

Set to arrive on March 31st, all four seasons consisting of 44 episodes will be landing on Netflix in the United States. The series, produced by Lionsgate Television, was released exclusively on Hulu between 2015 and 2018 and is largely considered to be one of the hidden gems of the vast Hulu library.

The first season of Casual still holds a certified fresh rating on RottenTomatoes with the entire season having a 92% critic score and 89% audience score.

The sitcom is about a bachelor brother and his newly divorced sister living under one roof again.

Michaela Watkins, Tommy Dewey, Tara Lynne Barr, Nyasha Hatendi, and Julie Berman all star in the comedy series. Casual is created by Zander Lehmann and produced by Jason Reitman, Zander Lehmann, Helen Estabrook, and Liz Tigelaar.

Why is a Hulu Original coming to Netflix?

The most baffling question you may have is why a Hulu Original is coming to Netflix. It’s not completely out of the ordinary. Because Hulu isn’t global, we’ve seen some Hulu titles come to Netflix internationally.

Good examples include Castle Rock being sold to select Netflix territories and movies such as Mother/Android being sold to Netflix outside the United States.

We haven’t, however, seen a major Hulu Original series or movie turn up on Netflix US.

The reason why is because Hulu only held exclusive distribution rights for a fixed period of time. Lionsgate Television is the ultimate owner of the show and therefore determines its streaming future.

Of course, Lionsgate Television have produced exclusive shows for Netflix in the past too. They’ve produced Dear White People and most notably Orange is the New Black. Could this suggest that either of those shows could leave or be shared with other streamers in the future? We’ll have to wait and see.

Will Casual be leaving Hulu?

It doesn’t seem so. It’s not currently listed to be removed from Hulu in March 2022. Instead, we expect the series to be shared between Hulu and Netflix (and other possible streamers in the future).

Will you be checking out Casual when it comes to Netflix? Let us know in the comments.