‘Is It Cake?’ Renewed for Season 4 at Netflix

Is It Cake Renewed For Season 4 At Netflix

Picture: Netflix

Netflix’s reality series, Is It Cake?, is returning with more episodes on Netflix, What’s on Netflix has learned. Season 4 of the reality series hosted by Mikey Day has been filming over the summer and will be hitting our screens in the near future. 

First released in March 2022, with new episodes dropping in June 2023 and the most recent batch dropping in March 2024, the show has a simple premise: is the item on display made of cake or not? Born from a TikTok trend, the show has proved popular.  

While the show isn’t quite the barnstorming success of prior seasons, it still managed to hit the global top 10s for the third season, clocking 2.5M views in its first week. But like most Netflix reality series, the viewership has been decaying season over season. Looking purely at hours watched, season 1 debuted at 48.94M hours, season 2 debuted at 23.70M hours, and season 3 only managed 14.20M hours. Despite this decline, Netflix has deemed the series worth returning for more.  

While we’re labeling the forthcoming season as season 4, Netflix has been altering the show’s naming convention since season 2. That season was dubbed “Is It Cake, Too?” while the third season was labeled “Is It Cak3?”

The show is expected to continue with another eight episodes, with new celebrity guest judges present throughout. Last season featured Liza Koshy, Beck Bennet, and Lana Condor.

You can refer to our full list of renewed titles here for the full list of shows (whether reality titles or scripted) that have been renewed for more seasons. 

Could more Is It Cake? be on the way? Netflix continues to list the show on its casting website for its major reality series, encouraging potential future contestants to sign up for a slew of shows by submitting a 1-minute video. Other shows currently recruiting new contestants are Squid Game: The Challenge, Love is Blind, The Circle, The Ultimatum, Barbecue Showdown, Too Hot To Handle, Nailed It!, The Mole, Outlast, Queer Eye, Love on the Spectrum US, and Indian Matchmaking. A few of those above have already been renewed for new seasons while others are pending.  

Are you looking forward to another round of Is It Cake? Let us know in the comments down below.

