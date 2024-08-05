Netflix News and Previews

‘Blue Giant’ Anime Film Coming to Netflix in Select Regions in September 2024

The Jazz anime movie 'Blue Giant' is coming to Netflix in September 2024.

Picture: Blue Giant – NA: GKIDS

The Jazz themed Japanese anime film, Blue Giant, is coming to Netflix in the USA and Canada in September 2024. Here’s everything you need to know about the anime film.

Blue Giant is a Japanese anime drama film directed by Yuzuru Tachikawa, and the adaptation of Shinichi Ishizuka’s manga of the same name. Number 8 wrote the story for the film, with animation studio NUT, the producers of the film. 

The manga has millions of copies in circulation, which was confirmed by August 2020 there were 5.8 million. Four years on we expect there will be many more copies in circulation. 

When is Blue Giant coming to Netflix?

In a post on X, the Netflix Anime account confirmed that Blue Giant would be coming to Netflix US and Canada on September 1st, 2024.

Outside of the US and Canada it’s unconfirmed if Blue Giant will be available to stream elsewhere.

What is the plot of Blue Giant?

Dai Miyamoto, a high-school student, experiences jazz music for the first time when his friend takes him to a live performance. Inspired by the music, Dai takes up the tenor saxophone, and begins to teach himself, despite now knowing how to read sheet music. His first live performance is heavily critiscised by the audience, but undeterred, Dai is determined to give learning the saxophone his all.

Who are the cast members of Blue Giant?

The cast of Blue Giant is as follows:

  • Yuuki Yamada (One Piece: Film Red) as Dai Miyamoto.
  • Shoutarou Mamiya as Yukinori Sawabe.
  • Amane Okayama as Shunji Tamada.
  • Sayaka Kinoshita (My Hero Academia) as Akiko.
  • Kenji Nomura (Ahiru no Sora) as Yui.
  • Gou Shinomiya (Gurren Lagann) as Uchiyama.
  • Hidenobu Kiuchi (Darker than Black) as Kousei Amanuma.
  • Shinya Takahashi (Persona 3) as Masaru Isogai.
  • Yutaka Aoyama (Naruto Shippuden) as Kawakita.

What is the runtime?

The runtime of Blue Giant is 120 minutes.

Are you looking forward to watching Blue Giant on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!

