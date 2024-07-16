‘Pop Star Academy: KATSEYE’ Docuseries is Coming to Netflix in August 2024

The winners of Dream Academy formed the new international pop girl group KATSEYE, and in August 2024, a brand new docuseries following the girl group will be released on Netflix.

The docuseries will follow the members of KATSEYE and chronicle their journey from their time in the reality competition Dream Academy to their expected ascension to stardom with the release of their first album in June 2024.

Director Nadia Halgren has unprecedented access to the pop group, and fans will be able to get all of the unique footage and insight into their training and development from HYBE and Geffen Records.

In an interview with British magazine i-D, KATSEYE member Daniela Avanzani described the group as the first American pop group to “make American pop music but trained to do the crazy choreography of K-pop.” So from that quote we can expect to see just how intense the training will have been for KATSEYE.

Who are the members of KATSEYE?

From the 120,000 submissions and the eventual 20 contestants, the six girls who earned their place in KATSEYE are;

Manon Bannerman – Zurich, Switzerland.

Sophia Laforteza – Manile, Philippines.

Daniela Avanzini – LA, California.

Lara Raj – LA, California.

Megan Skiendiel – Honolulu, Hawaii

Yoonchae Jeong – Seoul, South Korea

When is Pop Star Academy: KATSEYE coming to Netflix?

We’ve learned that Pop Star Academy: KATSEYE is coming to Netflix on August 21st, 2024.

We expect Netflix to make an official announcement in the coming days.

Will you be watching Pop Star Academy: KATSEYE on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!