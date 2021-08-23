The Loud House Movie is now on Netflix and if you’re wondering whether you can binge through the series before diving into the movie or whether you even need to see the series, you’ve come to the right place.

Created by Chris Savino, the series and the movie focuses on Lincoln Loud and his many sisters living in a rather chaotic household. The show is still in production to this day with the fifth season still airing at the time of publishing.

The new movie based on the characters arrived on Netflix on August 20th, 2021 which was directed by Dave Needham and features the voice of David Tennant.

But can you stream the series on Netflix too? That ultimately depends on where you live.

Why isn’t The Loud House series on Netflix in the US?

Let’s begin with the United States where the show is not available on Netflix US at all.

Despite the fact Netflix does regularly license titles from Nickelodeon, The Loud House has not been one of them.

As to whether this will change seems unlikely.

If we look at previous Nickelodeon movies that have come exclusively to Netflix from Nick (Invader Zim and Rocko’s Modern Life) then we don’t have much hope for The Loud House coming to Netflix. In both cases, Invader Zim and Rocko’s Modern Life remain exclusive to ViacomCBS’s platforms.

In the United States, four seasons of the show are available on Paramount+ whereas all 5 seasons are streaming on Nick Hits.

Where is The Loud House series on Netflix?

Only two seasons of the show are available in at least 15 Netflix regions according to Unogs although the only main region we cover carrying the show is the United Kingdom.

All those countries got the show added back in 2019. With that said, don’t go expecting the later seasons to join the service.

Do you have to watch The Loud House series to watch The Loud House Movie?

It certainly enhances the movie but isn’t necessary. The series spends a long time going into the likes and dislikes of each of the siblings far more than the movie does.

With that said, as someone who hadn’t seen the series until the movie, you can still watch without any prior knowledge. The movie begins with a good catchup for anyone who has not seen the series.

In fact, the “origin story” song as it’s dubbed is available for free on YouTube.

It’s a great time to be a Loud House fan despite how fragmented its streaming presence is. In addition to the ongoing fifth season, a live-action movie is also in development.

Have you checked out The Loud House Movie on Netflix? What did you think?