‘Virgin River’ Renewed for Season 9 at Netflix, Becoming Its Longest-Running Scripted Drama

It’s a record: Netflix has renewed Virgin River for a ninth season, months before season 8 has even arrived. The renewal cements the Robyn Carr adaptation as Netflix’s longest-running original scripted drama series by number of seasons, and Netflix has also revealed the show has now passed half a billion views.

Here’s what we know about the renewal, what it means for the show’s place in Netflix history, and when season 9 could arrive.

Virgin River Season 9: The Renewal Details

Netflix confirmed the news on Friday, November 13th, 2026, ahead of showrunner Patrick Sean Smith’s appearance at the Texas Book Festival this weekend (more on that below).

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Season 9 will once again consist of 10 one-hour episodes, keeping with the episode order the show has used since season 6. Once season 9 arrives, Virgin River will have 94 episodes on Netflix. That number matters: it ties the show with Grace and Frankie, which also wrapped up at 94 episodes and has long held the title of one of the Netflix originals with the most episodes.

Smith returns as showrunner and executive producer. He’s joined on the producing side by Erin Cardillo, Richard Keith, Jackson Sinder, Mary Page Keller, Thomas Ian Griffith, Norman Buckley, Ian Hay, Sue Tenney, Roma Roth, Christopher E. Perry, and Robyn Carr herself.

Speaking on the renewal, Smith said:

We’re all so grateful for our partnership with Netflix and incredibly proud to be a part of their legacy. In a world that can sometimes feel increasingly disconnected, there’s something meaningful about having a place people want to return to. I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve built and continue to grow, and deeply grateful to the cast, crew, writers, and fans who have made Virgin River feel like home the world over.

Martin Henderson, who plays Jack and has been stepping behind the camera more often lately, added:

It’s staggering to think we are still making Virgin River after all these years and I’m delighted to get to play the role of Jack for the ninth straight season! It means the world to me that fans connect with the work we do in such a profound and passionate way—we wouldn’t be here without them all so, THANK YOU… as long as you guys want it we’ll keep making it to the best of our ability!

Alexandra Breckenridge (Mel) said she “couldn’t be more thrilled” to continue into season 9, calling her time on the show “truly a gift.”

Making Netflix History (Again)

Virgin River had already made history when it was renewed for season 8 back in July 2025, well before season 7 had even premiered. That made it the first adult Netflix original drama to reach an eighth season, moving past the seven-season runs of Orange Is the New Black and Grace and Frankie.

Season 9 takes it one step further, and it’ll even move past Big Mouth, which bowed out with its eighth season in 2025 as one of the longest-running adult scripted originals on the service.

In a world where Netflix is still known for the two-and-done cancellation, it’s a remarkable run. If you want the data on just how rare this is, our breakdown of Netflix’s cancellation rate since 2016 is worth a read.

Alongside the renewal, Netflix revealed that Virgin River has now surpassed 500 million views across its seven seasons. The series has spent 28 weeks in the Global Top 10 and reached the Top 10 in over 80 countries.

That said, the most recent seasons haven’t hit the heights of the show’s peak. According to our Netflix Top 10 tracker for Virgin River, season 7 picked up 21.2 million views across its four weeks in the global top 10, down from season 6’s 25.6 million and well below the roughly 34 million views each of seasons 3, 4, and 5 pulled in. Even so, those are numbers most Netflix dramas can only dream of, and an audience that dependable at this stage is clearly enough for Netflix.

The renewal comes as a big relief for fans after a rough few months for Netflix’s small-town and romance dramas. Sweet Magnolias was canceled after its fifth season, while Ransom Canyon was axed after two seasons back in September. With Sweet Magnolias gone, Virgin River is now very much the last town standing. You can keep track of every show’s fate with our running lists of Netflix renewals and Netflix cancellations in 2026.

When Will Virgin River Season 8 and Season 9 Be on Netflix?

First things first: season 8 is still to come. Netflix has confirmed it will premiere in 2027, though an exact date hasn’t been announced yet.

Season 8 filmed in British Columbia from April 22nd to August 10th, 2026, and we’ve been leaning toward an early 2027 release. A collector’s edition of Robyn Carr’s original novel is set for March 2nd, 2027, which could hint at the season 8 release date. Season 8’s 10 episode titles have also been revealed, and they point to a noticeably darker season. For the full rundown, head over to our Virgin River season 8 guide.

As for season 9, Netflix hasn’t said when it will release. If the show sticks to the schedule it has kept for the last two seasons, cameras would roll in Vancouver around spring 2027, which would put season 9 on track for a release in early 2028. We’ll update you as soon as we hear about production dates.

Patrick Sean Smith Heads to the Texas Book Festival

The renewal news lands right before Netflix makes its first-ever appearance at the Texas Book Festival in Austin. On Saturday, November 14th, Smith will join a panel titled “The Netflix Effect: How Book-to-Screen Adaptations Are Capturing the Heartland.”

Virgin River is one of Netflix’s best-known book adaptations. It’s based on Robyn Carr’s Harlequin series, which runs to more than twenty books with over 13 million copies sold, and was named to The HarperCollins 200 list. That’s no small deal for Netflix, which keeps leaning into books, as our look at the dozens of books Netflix has optioned for 2026 and beyond shows.

Are you happy Virgin River has been renewed for season 9? How many more seasons do you think it has left? Let us know in the comments below.