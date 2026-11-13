‘Heartland’ Soundtrack: Every Country Song in Netflix’s New Jessica Chastain Movie

Heartland, Shana Feste’s country-noir thriller starring Jessica Chastain, is now streaming on Netflix and, as you’d expect from the director of Country Strong, music is baked into just about every scene. Below, we’ve rounded up every song featured in the movie, the full tracklist for the official soundtrack album, and who’s behind the score.

If you haven’t pressed play yet, Heartland sees Chastain play Misty Jones, a former country megastar who comes out of seclusion to investigate the disappearance of her niece Charlie (Carter Faith, in her screen acting debut), a rising country musician in her own right. As we covered in our first look at the movie, Misty’s search drags her into Nashville’s seedy underbelly, where nobody, Misty included, is quite who they seem. It’s also one of our picks for the best new movies on Netflix in November 2026.

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Quick note before we dive in: this movie has absolutely nothing to do with the long-running CBC ranch drama of the same name, which also streams on Netflix. If that’s the Heartland you came here for, here’s the latest on its Netflix US release schedule.

Full List of Songs in Heartland

The soundtrack mixes original performances from the cast (Chastain, Jennifer Nettles, Ross Lynch, Carter Faith and John Hawkes all get behind the mic) with a healthy helping of classic country from George Strait, Willie Nelson, Emmylou Harris, Sammi Smith and Gary Stewart.

Here’s every song featured in Heartland:

Green Pastures – Emmylou Harris

Break Up With Him – Old Dominion

Stono River Blues – Shovels & Rope

Shouldn’t Have Called – Jessica Chastain and John Hawkes

Too Late for Coffee, Too Early for Beer – John Hawkes featuring Margo Price

Long, Long Gone – Grantland

A Beer Can – Timmy McKeever

Close to the Sun – Julia Hutchinson

Honey – Julianna Rankin

Tall Tall Trees – Channing Wilson

Third Rate Romance – The Amazing Rhythm Aces

Never Call Again

Amarillo By Morning – George Strait

Die with a Secret – Jessica Chastain

Die with a Secret – Carter Faith

Anything Took Everything – Vincent Mason

Hard Out Here – Hayes Carll

Family Ties – Jessica Chastain and Ross Lynch

Texas Land – Dave “Fergie” Ferguson

Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain – Willie Nelson

Ready and Waiting – Carly Pearce featuring Carter Faith

Ten Years of This – Gary Stewart

Heartbreak Country – Ross Lynch

Heartland – Jessica Chastain and Jennifer Nettles

You’re Gonna Burn for That – Jennifer Nettles

Help Me Make It Through the Night – Sammi Smith

Still the Sparrow Sings – Carter Faith

Honeycomb – Carter Faith featuring Trannie Anderson

A neat Easter egg for Shana Feste fans: Hayes Carll’s “Hard Out Here” also turned up in Country Strong back in 2010, which happened to star Garrett Hedlund, who’s also back with Feste here in Heartland.

Heartland (Soundtrack from the Netflix Film) Tracklist

Netflix Music released the official soundtrack album on November 13, the same day the movie hit Netflix. The 15-track record was overseen by Grammy-winning music supervisor Randall Poster (who also produces the movie and shared music supervisor duties with Meghan Currier). Production comes from Tofer Brown, Kristian Bush, David Ferguson, Stewart Lerman, Frank Liddell and Eric Masse, and the songwriting credits include Jessi Alexander, Trannie Anderson, Charles Wesley Godwin, Hillary Lindsey, Don Schlitz, Alysa Vanderheym and Hailey Whitters, along with country legends George Jones and Roger Miller.

You’ll notice a few tracks on the album are credited to the movie’s characters (Charlie Heart, Jace Jacobs and the Heart Sisters) rather than to the actors, plus a couple of cuts, like Eddy Dunlap’s “A-11”, that didn’t make our list above.

Heartland – Jessica Chastain featuring Jennifer Nettles Heartbreak Country – Ross Lynch Still the Sparrow Sings – Carter Faith You’re Gonna Burn For That – Jennifer Nettles Family Ties – Jessica Chastain Ready & Waiting – Carly Pearce Tall Tall Trees – Channing Wilson The Night We Met – Jace Jacobs and Charlie Heart Too Late For Coffee, Too Early For Beer – John Hawkes and Margo Price A-11 – Eddy Dunlap Die With A Secret – Charlie Heart Shut Up & Ride – Heart Sisters Honeycomb – Carter Faith featuring Trannie Anderson Texas Land – David “Fergie” Ferguson Shouldn’t Have Called – Jessica Chastain and John Hawkes

Who Sings the Heartland Title Track?

The title track is a cover of Hailey Whitters’ “Heartland” (written by Whitters, Nicolle Galyon and Forrest Whitehead), performed by Jessica Chastain with Jennifer Nettles, who plays Winnie Jo Lean in the movie. Frank Liddell and Eric Masse produced it, and Netflix Music put it out as the first single from the soundtrack back on October 5.

Chastain doing her own singing shouldn’t come as much of a surprise. She played Tammy Wynette opposite Michael Shannon in George & Tammy, which earned her an Emmy nomination, and sang gospel in The Eyes of Tammy Faye, the role that won her the Oscar.

You can listen to the track below:

Who Composed the Score for Heartland?

Danny Bensi and Saunder Jurriaans composed the original score for Heartland. Netflix subscribers will know the duo’s work well: they scored all four seasons of Ozark, Jason Bateman and Jude Law’s limited series Black Rabbit, and the animated Splinter Cell: Deathwatch (alongside Chase Deso). Their other credits include The Outsider, Enemy, Boy Erased, Speak No Evil and Netflix’s The White Tiger.

There’s no word yet on a standalone score album, but we’ll update this post if one gets released.

Where Can You Listen to the Heartland Soundtrack?

Heartland (Soundtrack from the Netflix Film) is out now on all major streaming services. You can find the full album on your preferred platform here, or stream the title track on its own here.

The classic cuts from Emmylou Harris, George Strait, Willie Nelson and co. aren’t on the official album, so you’ll need to track those down yourself.

What was your favorite song in Heartland? Let us know in the comments down below.