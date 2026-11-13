37 New Movies Added This Week

  • 13 Hours (2016) – R – English
  • A League of Their Own (1992) – PG – English
  • All the Pretty Horses (2000) – PG-13 – English
  • Allen (2026) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English
  • Avedon (2026) Netflix Original – R – English
  • Brawlers (2025) – TV-MA – French
  • Daayra (2026) – TV-MA – Hindi
  • Daybreakers (2010) – R – English
  • Deck the Halls (2006) – PG – English
  • Detroit (2017) – R – English
  • Fatale (2020) – R – English
  • Fred Claus (2007) – PG – English
  • Funny People (2009) – R – English
  • Heartland (2026) Netflix Original – R – English
  • How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) – PG – English
  • How to Train Your Dragon (2010) – PG – English
  • How to Train Your Dragon 2 (2014) – PG – English
  • Janelle James: How Romantic (2026) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English
  • Kijsada Paradise (2026) – TV-MA – Thai
  • Misty Green (2026) – R – English
  • Never Surrender (2026) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Indonesian
  • Nosferatu (2024) – R – English
  • Ranabaali (2026) – TV-MA – Telugu
  • Rock on 2 (2016) – PG-13 – Hindi
  • Russell Brand: Open Secret (2026) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English
  • Scooby-Doo (2002) – PG – English
  • Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed (2004) – PG – English
  • September 5 (2024) – R – English
  • Sex and the City (2008) – R – English
  • Sex and the City 2 (2010) – R – English
  • The Christmas Switch (2026) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Swedish
  • The Deal (2005) – R – English
  • The Five-Year Engagement (2012) – R – English
  • The Good Lawyer (2027) Netflix Original – TV-MA – French
  • The Gospel of Christmas (2026) Netflix Original – TV-PG – English
  • The Unthinkable Daughter (2026) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Portuguese
  • WWE Crown Jewel (2026) Netflix Original – N/A – English

25 New TV Series Added This Week

  • Alicia’s Law (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Mexico
  • Bros (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Hebrew
  • Chhota Bheem – Kirmada & Bhakshak Special (Season 1) – TV-Y7 – Hindi
  • ChiaroScuro (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Italian
  • Community (Seasons 1-6) – TV-14 – English
  • Doozie’s Doghouse (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-Y – English
  • Ethos (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Turkish
  • Last One Standing (Season 4) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Japanese
  • League of Legends: Music Video Collection – K-pop & More (Season 1) – TV-PG – English
  • Love Is Blind: Habibi (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Arabic
  • Miracles of the ER (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Mandarin
  • Morning Drama Series Daddy Sister (Season 1) – TV-14 – Japanese
  • Morning Drama Series Ranman (Season 1) – TV-14 – Japanese
  • Murder in Galicia (Limited Series) Netflix Original – N/A – Spanish
  • Murder with My Husband (Season 3) – TV-14 – English
  • Must Date the Playboy (Season 1) – TV-MA – Tagalog
  • Oxytoxin (Season 1) – TV-MA – Thai
  • Power (Seasons 1-6) – TV-MA – English
  • Stars and Vows: Anele & Buzza (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English
  • Stokes Twins (Season 2) – TV-14 – English
  • Taskmaster (Season 20) – TV-14 – English
  • The Body (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English
  • The Devil’s Plan (Season 3) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Korean
  • The Empress (Season 3) Netflix Original – TV-MA – German
  • Us (Limited Series) – TV-MA – English

Most Popular Movies This Week (2026-11-06 to 2026-11-13)

A Dogs Perfect Christmas Movie Review

A Dog’s Perfect Christmas. (L to R) Brooke Lena Johnson as Ello, Ruby and Dennis Quaid as Sander in A Dog’s Perfect Christmas. Cr. Diyah Pera/Netflix ©2026.

  1. A Dog’s Perfect Christmas (73 points)
  2. Sing 2 (70 points)
  3. Interstellar (49 points)
  4. Heist (48 points)
  5. Christmas at the Palace (48 points)
  6. In the Heart of the Sea (46 points)
  7. Sing (29 points)
  8. How the Grinch Stole Christmas (18 points)
  9. Collision Course (15 points)
  10. The Pelican Brief (12 points)
  11. The Ant Bully (11 points)
  12. Nosferatu (9 points)
  13. Unprotected: Murder in Galicia (8 points)
  14. Scooby-Doo (2 points)
  15. Shrek (1 points)
  16. Nativity! (1 points)

Most Popular TV Series This Week (2026-11-06 to 2026-11-13)

Black Doves Season 3 Everything We Know So Far

Picture: Black Doves – Netflix

  1. Black Doves (77 points)
  2. Taken: Natalee Holloway (75 points)
  3. The One About Matthew Perry (59 points)
  4. Nobody Wants This (48 points)
  5. Will Trent (31 points)
  6. A Couple of Lies (17 points)
  7. Anaesthesia (17 points)
  8. Raw (16 points)
  9. WWE Crown Jewel (16 points)
  10. Us (16 points)
  11. The Diplomat (15 points)
  12. The Body (12 points)
  13. Lupin (11 points)
  14. WWE SmackDown (7 points)
  15. WWE NXT (6 points)
  16. Love Is Blind (6 points)
  17. Instadocs: Jane Doe v. Cornell (5 points)
  18. The Gentlemen (4 points)
  19. WWE NXT (2 points)
What have you been watching on Netflix UK this week? Let us know in the comments below!