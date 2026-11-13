It’s a blockbuster November week on Netflix UK with 62 new additions to the library. This week we’ve seen Originals such as the thriller Heartland, starring Academy Award-winning actress Jessica Chastain; the new teen drama The Body, which has taken social media by storm; and a shocking documentary into the crimes of Russell Brand. On the licensed side, Power and Community return to Netflix UK, and plenty of Christmas comedies.
First of all, here are the week’s highlights:
Heartland
Oscar winner Jessica Chastain stars as a reclusive former country music superstar who leaves her isolated life behind to investigate the mysterious disappearance of her rising-star niece, plunging deep into the dark, hidden underbelly of the Nashville music scene.
Russell Brand: Open Secret
Russell Brand: Open Secret delves into the controversial public figure’s life, career, and the serious allegations surrounding him. This investigative Netflix documentary examines the culture of power, media scrutiny, and the disturbing pattern of behavior behind the headlines.
The Body
After a high-stakes, chaotic dance-team initiation ritual goes terribly wrong, a rebellious group of Catholic school girls begins experiencing eerie and unsettling prophetic visions
What’s New on Netflix UK This Week
37 New Movies Added This Week
- 13 Hours (2016) – R – English
- A League of Their Own (1992) – PG – English
- All the Pretty Horses (2000) – PG-13 – English
- Allen (2026) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English
- Avedon (2026) Netflix Original – R – English
- Brawlers (2025) – TV-MA – French
- Daayra (2026) – TV-MA – Hindi
- Daybreakers (2010) – R – English
- Deck the Halls (2006) – PG – English
- Detroit (2017) – R – English
- Fatale (2020) – R – English
- Fred Claus (2007) – PG – English
- Funny People (2009) – R – English
- Heartland (2026) Netflix Original – R – English
- How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) – PG – English
- How to Train Your Dragon (2010) – PG – English
- How to Train Your Dragon 2 (2014) – PG – English
- Janelle James: How Romantic (2026) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English
- Kijsada Paradise (2026) – TV-MA – Thai
- Misty Green (2026) – R – English
- Never Surrender (2026) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Indonesian
- Nosferatu (2024) – R – English
- Ranabaali (2026) – TV-MA – Telugu
- Rock on 2 (2016) – PG-13 – Hindi
- Russell Brand: Open Secret (2026) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English
- Scooby-Doo (2002) – PG – English
- Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed (2004) – PG – English
- September 5 (2024) – R – English
- Sex and the City (2008) – R – English
- Sex and the City 2 (2010) – R – English
- The Christmas Switch (2026) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Swedish
- The Deal (2005) – R – English
- The Five-Year Engagement (2012) – R – English
- The Good Lawyer (2027) Netflix Original – TV-MA – French
- The Gospel of Christmas (2026) Netflix Original – TV-PG – English
- The Unthinkable Daughter (2026) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Portuguese
- WWE Crown Jewel (2026) Netflix Original – N/A – English
25 New TV Series Added This Week
- Alicia’s Law (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Mexico
- Bros (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Hebrew
- Chhota Bheem – Kirmada & Bhakshak Special (Season 1) – TV-Y7 – Hindi
- ChiaroScuro (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Italian
- Community (Seasons 1-6) – TV-14 – English
- Doozie’s Doghouse (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-Y – English
- Ethos (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Turkish
- Last One Standing (Season 4) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Japanese
- League of Legends: Music Video Collection – K-pop & More (Season 1) – TV-PG – English
- Love Is Blind: Habibi (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Arabic
- Miracles of the ER (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Mandarin
- Morning Drama Series Daddy Sister (Season 1) – TV-14 – Japanese
- Morning Drama Series Ranman (Season 1) – TV-14 – Japanese
- Murder in Galicia (Limited Series) Netflix Original – N/A – Spanish
- Murder with My Husband (Season 3) – TV-14 – English
- Must Date the Playboy (Season 1) – TV-MA – Tagalog
- Oxytoxin (Season 1) – TV-MA – Thai
- Power (Seasons 1-6) – TV-MA – English
- Stars and Vows: Anele & Buzza (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English
- Stokes Twins (Season 2) – TV-14 – English
- Taskmaster (Season 20) – TV-14 – English
- The Body (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English
- The Devil’s Plan (Season 3) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Korean
- The Empress (Season 3) Netflix Original – TV-MA – German
- Us (Limited Series) – TV-MA – English
Most Popular Titles on Netflix UK This Week
Most Popular Movies This Week (2026-11-06 to 2026-11-13)
- A Dog’s Perfect Christmas (73 points)
- Sing 2 (70 points)
- Interstellar (49 points)
- Heist (48 points)
- Christmas at the Palace (48 points)
- In the Heart of the Sea (46 points)
- Sing (29 points)
- How the Grinch Stole Christmas (18 points)
- Collision Course (15 points)
- The Pelican Brief (12 points)
- The Ant Bully (11 points)
- Nosferatu (9 points)
- Unprotected: Murder in Galicia (8 points)
- Scooby-Doo (2 points)
- Shrek (1 points)
- Nativity! (1 points)
Most Popular TV Series This Week (2026-11-06 to 2026-11-13)
- Black Doves (77 points)
- Taken: Natalee Holloway (75 points)
- The One About Matthew Perry (59 points)
- Nobody Wants This (48 points)
- Will Trent (31 points)
- A Couple of Lies (17 points)
- Anaesthesia (17 points)
- Raw (16 points)
- WWE Crown Jewel (16 points)
- Us (16 points)
- The Diplomat (15 points)
- The Body (12 points)
- Lupin (11 points)
- WWE SmackDown (7 points)
- WWE NXT (6 points)
- Love Is Blind (6 points)
- Instadocs: Jane Doe v. Cornell (5 points)
- The Gentlemen (4 points)
- WWE NXT (2 points)