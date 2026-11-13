It’s a blockbuster November week on Netflix UK with 62 new additions to the library. This week we’ve seen Originals such as the thriller Heartland, starring Academy Award-winning actress Jessica Chastain; the new teen drama The Body, which has taken social media by storm; and a shocking documentary into the crimes of Russell Brand. On the licensed side, Power and Community return to Netflix UK, and plenty of Christmas comedies.

First of all, here are the week’s highlights:

Nov 13 Heartland

Oscar winner Jessica Chastain stars as a reclusive former country music superstar who leaves her isolated life behind to investigate the mysterious disappearance of her rising-star niece, plunging deep into the dark, hidden underbelly of the Nashville music scene.

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Nov 13 Russell Brand: Open Secret

Russell Brand: Open Secret delves into the controversial public figure’s life, career, and the serious allegations surrounding him. This investigative Netflix documentary examines the culture of power, media scrutiny, and the disturbing pattern of behavior behind the headlines.

Nov 11 The Body

After a high-stakes, chaotic dance-team initiation ritual goes terribly wrong, a rebellious group of Catholic school girls begins experiencing eerie and unsettling prophetic visions

What’s New on Netflix UK This Week