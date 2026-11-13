Netflix Unveils ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ 2027 World Tour Dates and Ticket Presale Schedule

After teasing fans city by city on an interactive globe yesterday, Netflix and AEG Presents have officially pulled back the curtain on the KPop Demon Hunters Golden World Tour — and it’s shaping up to be one of the biggest live family and music spectacles of 2027 and 2028.
Following yesterday’s slow-roll city reveal on the official tour website (and building on Netflix’s initial Upfronts tour announcement back in May 2026), the streamer and AEG Presents have confirmed the full 2027 routing, creative leadership, show format, and ticket sale schedule.
Launching in June 2027 and presented by Mastercard, the tour will ultimately hit nearly 50 cities with more than 150 performances across 2027 and 2028. While yesterday’s early website updates left UK, French, Belgian, and Norwegian fans wondering if they’d been skipped, today’s full announcement confirms major arena stops in London, Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Paris, Brussels, and Oslo — with additional international dates for Asia Pacific and Latin America still to be announced.
What to Expect From the ‘KPop Demon Hunters Golden World Tour’
Ever since the tour was first announced, one of the biggest questions from fans has been how Netflix and AEG would translate an animated K-pop trio to a live arena stage. According to today’s press release, the production will blend cutting-edge visuals with live spectacle.
The animated characters of HUNTR/X — Rumi, Mira, and Zoey — will interact directly with audiences alongside animated appearances from the Saja Boys and Derpy Tiger. Rather than a simple screen-only sing-along, the show is described as a “first-of-its-kind production” combining those digital character interactions with live-action stunts, live performers, choreography, and special performances.
Creative direction is being led by veteran show designer and director Amy Tinkham, whose 25-year résumé includes Disney’s Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide Tour, Cirque du Soleil’s Songblazers, Aerosmith’s Peace Out tour, and live shows for Paul McCartney, Mariah Carey, and James Taylor.
KPop Demon Hunters has transformed from a breakout hit into a generational phenomenon — sustaining 63 consecutive weeks in Netflix’s Global Top 10, eclipsing 2 billion Spotify streams for ‘Golden,’ and breaking the all-time record for the longest running soundtrack at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Soundtracks chart. This fandom was never about a single moment, and the Golden World Tour is how we keep it going – bringing that ‘Takedown’ energy to arenas around the world, where fans can sing, dance and help HUNTR/X seal the Honmoon.”
KPop Demon Hunters has become a global phenomenon, with characters and music that already mean so much to fans around the world. We’re excited to work with Netflix to bring that world to life on tour, with the music at the heart of a show that makes fans part of the adventure. The Golden World Tour gives us the chance to create something special for this incredible audience and bring fans of every generation together to experience it.”
Ticket Dates, Presales & VIP Packages
Tickets won’t be on sale until next week, giving fans a few days to plan their strategy — and notably, several weekend dates include matinee performances to accommodate younger audiences. Here is the full schedule for presales and general on-sale dates:
- Mastercard Presale: Begins Wednesday, November 18, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. local time.
- FOR THE FANS Presale: Begins Thursday, November 19, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. local time (fans can register now at kpopdemonhunterstour.com).
- General Public On-Sale: Begins Friday, November 20, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. local time.
- Mastercard Collection Preferred Tickets: Available starting Friday, November 20 for eligible World Elite and World Legend Mastercard cardholders.
Netflix and AEG are also rolling out a selection of exclusive VIP packages, which can include reserved seated tickets, on-stage photo opportunities, preshow parties, limited-edition memorabilia, and custom merchandise.
Full 2027 ‘KPop Demon Hunters Golden World Tour’ Dates & Venues
Just as eagle-eyed fans predicted during yesterday’s city rollout, the North American and European legs are strictly arena shows — locking in major venues like Newark’s Prudential Center, Elmont’s UBS Arena, Hamilton’s TD Coliseum, and London’s O2 (which gets a three-show run to close out the 2027 leg).
Note: Dates marked with ** include a matinee performance.
North America (2027)
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Performances
|June 5, 2027
|Baltimore, MD
|CFG Bank Arena
|2 Shows**
|June 12, 2027
|Newark, NJ
|Prudential Center
|2 Shows**
|June 16, 2027
|Columbus, OH
|Schottenstein Center
|1 Show
|June 19, 2027
|Chicago, IL
|United Center
|2 Shows**
|June 23, 2027
|Indianapolis, IN
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse
|1 Show
|June 26, 2027
|Hamilton, ON
|TD Coliseum
|2 Shows**
|June 29–30, 2027
|Belmont Park, NY
|UBS Arena
|2 Shows
|July 3, 2027
|Pittsburgh, PA
|PPG Paints Arena
|2 Shows**
|July 7, 2027
|Charlotte, NC
|Spectrum Center
|1 Show
|July 10, 2027
|Atlanta, GA
|State Farm Arena
|2 Shows**
|July 14, 2027
|Sunrise, FL
|Amerant Bank Arena
|1 Show
|July 17, 2027
|Orlando, FL
|Kia Center
|2 Shows**
|July 20–21, 2027
|Dallas, TX
|American Airlines Center
|2 Shows
|July 24, 2027
|Phoenix, AZ
|Mortgage Matchup Center
|2 Shows**
|July 30–31, 2027
|Los Angeles, CA
|Crypto.com Arena
|3 Shows**
|August 4, 2027
|Ontario, CA
|Toyota Arena
|1 Show
|August 7, 2027
|Las Vegas, NV
|T-Mobile Arena
|2 Shows**
|August 10–11, 2027
|Oakland, CA
|Oakland Arena
|2 Shows
|August 14, 2027
|Tacoma, WA
|Tacoma Dome
|2 Shows**
UK & Europe (2027)
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Performances
|September 1, 2027
|Zurich, CH
|Hallenstadion
|1 Show
|September 4, 2027
|Milan, IT
|Unipol Dome
|2 Shows**
|September 8–9, 2027
|Amsterdam, NL
|Ziggo Dome
|2 Shows
|September 11–12, 2027
|Vienna, AT
|Wiener Stadthalle
|2 Shows**
|September 15–16, 2027
|Berlin, DE
|Uber Arena
|2 Shows
|September 18, 2027
|Hamburg, DE
|Barclays Arena
|2 Shows**
|September 22, 2027
|Copenhagen, DK
|Royal Arena
|1 Show
|September 25, 2027
|Oslo, NO
|Unity Arena
|2 Shows**
|September 29, 2027
|Cologne, DE
|LANXESS Arena
|1 Show
|October 2, 2027
|Brussels, BE
|ING Arena
|2 Shows**
|October 5, 2027
|Paris, FR
|Plenitude Arena
|1 Show
|October 9, 2027
|Dublin, IE
|3Arena
|2 Shows**
|October 12, 2027
|Glasgow, UK
|OVO Hydro
|1 Show
|October 16, 2027
|Birmingham, UK
|Utilita Arena Birmingham
|2 Shows**
|October 19, 2027
|Manchester, UK
|AO Arena
|1 Show
|October 22–23, 2027
|London, UK
|The O2
|3 Shows**
With 2028 dates for Asia Pacific and Latin America still on the horizon, we’ll keep tracking updates as more stops are added to the official tour site.
Which city are you hoping to snag tickets for? Are you planning to try for the presales next week? Let us know in the comments down below!