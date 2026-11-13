Netflix Unveils ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ 2027 World Tour Dates and Ticket Presale Schedule

After teasing fans city by city on an interactive globe yesterday, Netflix and AEG Presents have officially pulled back the curtain on the KPop Demon Hunters Golden World Tour — and it’s shaping up to be one of the biggest live family and music spectacles of 2027 and 2028.

Following yesterday’s slow-roll city reveal on the official tour website (and building on Netflix’s initial Upfronts tour announcement back in May 2026), the streamer and AEG Presents have confirmed the full 2027 routing, creative leadership, show format, and ticket sale schedule.

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Launching in June 2027 and presented by Mastercard, the tour will ultimately hit nearly 50 cities with more than 150 performances across 2027 and 2028. While yesterday’s early website updates left UK, French, Belgian, and Norwegian fans wondering if they’d been skipped, today’s full announcement confirms major arena stops in London, Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Paris, Brussels, and Oslo — with additional international dates for Asia Pacific and Latin America still to be announced.

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What to Expect From the ‘KPop Demon Hunters Golden World Tour’

Ever since the tour was first announced, one of the biggest questions from fans has been how Netflix and AEG would translate an animated K-pop trio to a live arena stage. According to today’s press release, the production will blend cutting-edge visuals with live spectacle.

The animated characters of HUNTR/X — Rumi, Mira, and Zoey — will interact directly with audiences alongside animated appearances from the Saja Boys and Derpy Tiger. Rather than a simple screen-only sing-along, the show is described as a “first-of-its-kind production” combining those digital character interactions with live-action stunts, live performers, choreography, and special performances.

Creative direction is being led by veteran show designer and director Amy Tinkham, whose 25-year résumé includes Disney’s Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide Tour, Cirque du Soleil’s Songblazers, Aerosmith’s Peace Out tour, and live shows for Paul McCartney, Mariah Carey, and James Taylor.

KPop Demon Hunters has transformed from a breakout hit into a generational phenomenon — sustaining 63 consecutive weeks in Netflix’s Global Top 10, eclipsing 2 billion Spotify streams for ‘Golden,’ and breaking the all-time record for the longest running soundtrack at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Soundtracks chart. This fandom was never about a single moment, and the Golden World Tour is how we keep it going – bringing that ‘Takedown’ energy to arenas around the world, where fans can sing, dance and help HUNTR/X seal the Honmoon.” — Marian Lee, Netflix Chief Marketing Officer

KPop Demon Hunters has become a global phenomenon, with characters and music that already mean so much to fans around the world. We’re excited to work with Netflix to bring that world to life on tour, with the music at the heart of a show that makes fans part of the adventure. The Golden World Tour gives us the chance to create something special for this incredible audience and bring fans of every generation together to experience it.” — Rich Schaefer, AEG Presents President of Global Touring

Ticket Dates, Presales & VIP Packages

Tickets won’t be on sale until next week, giving fans a few days to plan their strategy — and notably, several weekend dates include matinee performances to accommodate younger audiences. Here is the full schedule for presales and general on-sale dates:

Mastercard Presale: Begins Wednesday, November 18, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Begins Wednesday, November 18, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. local time. FOR THE FANS Presale: Begins Thursday, November 19, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. local time (fans can register now at kpopdemonhunterstour.com).

Begins Thursday, November 19, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. local time (fans can register now at kpopdemonhunterstour.com). General Public On-Sale: Begins Friday, November 20, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Begins Friday, November 20, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. local time. Mastercard Collection Preferred Tickets: Available starting Friday, November 20 for eligible World Elite and World Legend Mastercard cardholders.

Netflix and AEG are also rolling out a selection of exclusive VIP packages, which can include reserved seated tickets, on-stage photo opportunities, preshow parties, limited-edition memorabilia, and custom merchandise.

Full 2027 ‘KPop Demon Hunters Golden World Tour’ Dates & Venues

Just as eagle-eyed fans predicted during yesterday’s city rollout, the North American and European legs are strictly arena shows — locking in major venues like Newark’s Prudential Center, Elmont’s UBS Arena, Hamilton’s TD Coliseum, and London’s O2 (which gets a three-show run to close out the 2027 leg).

Note: Dates marked with ** include a matinee performance.

North America (2027)

Date City Venue Performances June 5, 2027 Baltimore, MD CFG Bank Arena 2 Shows** June 12, 2027 Newark, NJ Prudential Center 2 Shows** June 16, 2027 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center 1 Show June 19, 2027 Chicago, IL United Center 2 Shows** June 23, 2027 Indianapolis, IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse 1 Show June 26, 2027 Hamilton, ON TD Coliseum 2 Shows** June 29–30, 2027 Belmont Park, NY UBS Arena 2 Shows July 3, 2027 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena 2 Shows** July 7, 2027 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center 1 Show July 10, 2027 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena 2 Shows** July 14, 2027 Sunrise, FL Amerant Bank Arena 1 Show July 17, 2027 Orlando, FL Kia Center 2 Shows** July 20–21, 2027 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center 2 Shows July 24, 2027 Phoenix, AZ Mortgage Matchup Center 2 Shows** July 30–31, 2027 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena 3 Shows** August 4, 2027 Ontario, CA Toyota Arena 1 Show August 7, 2027 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena 2 Shows** August 10–11, 2027 Oakland, CA Oakland Arena 2 Shows August 14, 2027 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome 2 Shows**

UK & Europe (2027)

Date City Venue Performances September 1, 2027 Zurich, CH Hallenstadion 1 Show September 4, 2027 Milan, IT Unipol Dome 2 Shows** September 8–9, 2027 Amsterdam, NL Ziggo Dome 2 Shows September 11–12, 2027 Vienna, AT Wiener Stadthalle 2 Shows** September 15–16, 2027 Berlin, DE Uber Arena 2 Shows September 18, 2027 Hamburg, DE Barclays Arena 2 Shows** September 22, 2027 Copenhagen, DK Royal Arena 1 Show September 25, 2027 Oslo, NO Unity Arena 2 Shows** September 29, 2027 Cologne, DE LANXESS Arena 1 Show October 2, 2027 Brussels, BE ING Arena 2 Shows** October 5, 2027 Paris, FR Plenitude Arena 1 Show October 9, 2027 Dublin, IE 3Arena 2 Shows** October 12, 2027 Glasgow, UK OVO Hydro 1 Show October 16, 2027 Birmingham, UK Utilita Arena Birmingham 2 Shows** October 19, 2027 Manchester, UK AO Arena 1 Show October 22–23, 2027 London, UK The O2 3 Shows**

With 2028 dates for Asia Pacific and Latin America still on the horizon, we’ll keep tracking updates as more stops are added to the official tour site.

Which city are you hoping to snag tickets for? Are you planning to try for the presales next week? Let us know in the comments down below!