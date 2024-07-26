Netflix News and Previews The Sandman

Jenna Coleman and Boyd Holbrook Confirm Return for ‘The Sandman’ Season 2

The duo have been spotted filming for the second season which will wrap filming next month.

Kasey Moore What's on Netflix Avatar
·

Jenna Coleman And Boyd Holbrook In The Sandman 2

Picture Credit: UnBoxPHD

Filming continues in the second season of The Sandman, and some familiar faces will return. Jenna Coleman and Boyd Holbrook will reprise their roles as Johanna Constantine and The Corinthian, respectively. 

Filming on the new season of the show kicked off late last year after numerous delays due to the Hollywood strikes. Season 2 (or, as Netflix refers to it, new episodes) will cover at least three volumes, with the bulk of the new episodes based on “Season of Mists” and “Brief Lives.”

Until now, it’s been unclear whether we’ll see the return of either Johanna Constantine, who appeared in 3 episodes in season 1, or The Corinthian, who played a pivotal role, but these new photos spotted at Chatsworth House confirm the duo are returning. 

Chatsworth is an estate in Chesterfield, just south of Sheffield in the United Kingdom. 

Jamie Childs, the director of The Sandman season 2, struck up a romantic relationship with Jenna Coleman while filming the first season, with the pair currently expecting a baby on the way.

Jenna And Boyd Filming The Sandman Season 2

Picture Credit: UnBoxPHD

The photographer UnBoxPHD has captured several pivotal scenes being filmed for The Sandman season 2 over the past few weeks.

Could ‘The Sandman’ End With Season 2? New Set Leaks Suggest It Might

Here are some more used with permission:

Filming On The Sandman Season 2

Picture Credits: UnBoxPHD

Director Jamie Childs And Pumpkin Filming On The Sandman Season 2

Picture Credits: UnBoxPHD

Of course, set leaks have been plentiful throughout season 2 of The Sandman as they show films around the United Kingdom. From those set leaks above, they suggest that season 2 may be the final season as they film scenes that is expected to be from The Kindly OnesThe Sandman’s endgame volume. 

The two join a vast ensemble cast of returning and new faces set to appear in the 12-episode second season. As a reminder of the confirmed new cast members for season 2:

  • Indya Moore as Wanda
  • Ruairi O’Connor as Orpheus
  • Steve Coogan as Barnabas
  • Ann Skelly as Nuala
  • Douglas Booth as Cluracan
  • Freddie Fox as Loki
  • Laurence O’Fuarain as Thor
  • Clive Russell as Odin
  • Jack Gleeson as Puck
  • Esme Creed-Miles as Delirium
  • Barry Sloane as Destruction
  • Adrian Lester as Destiny

Amber Rose Revah, Garry Cooper, Daphne Alexander, Bridgette Amofah, and many other names are currently rumored or reportedly set to appear. 

Filming on The Sandman season 2 continues through August 31st, 2024. It is expected to return to screens in 2025, although in what format (e.g., split season) is unclear. 

For more on The Sandman season 2, keep it locked here on What’s on Netflix.

Are you looking forward to The Sandman season 2 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments. 

