Jenna Coleman and Boyd Holbrook Confirm Return for ‘The Sandman’ Season 2

Filming continues in the second season of The Sandman, and some familiar faces will return. Jenna Coleman and Boyd Holbrook will reprise their roles as Johanna Constantine and The Corinthian, respectively.

Filming on the new season of the show kicked off late last year after numerous delays due to the Hollywood strikes. Season 2 (or, as Netflix refers to it, new episodes) will cover at least three volumes, with the bulk of the new episodes based on “Season of Mists” and “Brief Lives.”

Until now, it’s been unclear whether we’ll see the return of either Johanna Constantine, who appeared in 3 episodes in season 1, or The Corinthian, who played a pivotal role, but these new photos spotted at Chatsworth House confirm the duo are returning.

Chatsworth is an estate in Chesterfield, just south of Sheffield in the United Kingdom.

Jamie Childs, the director of The Sandman season 2, struck up a romantic relationship with Jenna Coleman while filming the first season, with the pair currently expecting a baby on the way.

The photographer UnBoxPHD has captured several pivotal scenes being filmed for The Sandman season 2 over the past few weeks.

Here are some more used with permission:

Of course, set leaks have been plentiful throughout season 2 of The Sandman as they show films around the United Kingdom. From those set leaks above, they suggest that season 2 may be the final season as they film scenes that is expected to be from The Kindly Ones – The Sandman’s endgame volume.

The two join a vast ensemble cast of returning and new faces set to appear in the 12-episode second season. As a reminder of the confirmed new cast members for season 2:

Indya Moore as Wanda

Ruairi O’Connor as Orpheus

Steve Coogan as Barnabas

Ann Skelly as Nuala

Douglas Booth as Cluracan

Freddie Fox as Loki

Laurence O’Fuarain as Thor

Clive Russell as Odin

Jack Gleeson as Puck

Esme Creed-Miles as Delirium

Barry Sloane as Destruction

Adrian Lester as Destiny

Amber Rose Revah, Garry Cooper, Daphne Alexander, Bridgette Amofah, and many other names are currently rumored or reportedly set to appear.

Filming on The Sandman season 2 continues through August 31st, 2024. It is expected to return to screens in 2025, although in what format (e.g., split season) is unclear.

