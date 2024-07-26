New Releases on Netflix This Week & Top 10 Movies & Series: July 26th, 2024

TGIF! Welcome to your weekly rundown of everything new that’s been added to Netflix over the past seven days (and a look ahead at the two big movies coming this week). We’ll also be looking at what’s been trending in the TV and movie charts this week.

Next week, we’ll be entering a new month, which means that there will be not only a bunch of new stuff arriving on the first of the month but also a lot of movies and series set to leave. We’ve got you covered with the full list of departures here, and we’ve picked out some movies that should be on your radar before they leave, too.

Let’s get into some of our highlights of this week:

What to Watch on Netflix This Weekend

Dirty Pop: The Boy Band Scam (Limited Series)

Number of episodes: 3

Rating: TV-14

Language: English

Genre: Documentary, Crime

Storming its way up the charts at the moment is Dirty Pop and for good reason, it’s one of the best Netflix docuseries of the year so far. At the heart of the multi-layered series is a story about how some of the biggest boy bands of the past few decades were ultimately the victims of a major Ponzi scheme set up by Lou Pearlman.

All American (Season 6)

Number of episodes: 15

Rating: TV-14

Language: English

Genre: Drama, Sport

Cast: Daniel Ezra, Samantha Logan, Michael Evans Behling

Writer: April Blair

Runtime: 45 min

The CW has all but ditched its scripted lineup, but thankfully, All American keeps on trucking along. The sports drama headlined by Daniel Ezra came back for a slightly abbreviated season compared to the last few years, where we’ve been accustomed to 20 episodes each.

If you’ve not checked out the show yet, then we’d highly recommend it. It’s a worthy binge, with over 100 episodes at your disposal. For those unfamiliar, here’s what you can expect: “Two worlds collide when a star football player from Crenshaw is recruited to play for Beverly Hills High. Inspired by the life of pro football player Spencer Paysinger.”

The Man from U.N.C.L.E. (2015)

Director: Guy Ritchie

Cast: Henry Cavill, Armie Hammer, Alicia Vikander

Note: Note available until tomorrow (July 27th)

If you’re like me, you’re still sitting and waiting patiently for Netflix to finally get around publicly announcing that The Gentlemen has been renewed for a season 2. Given that doesn’t seem to be happening anytime soon, we’re thrilled to report that The Man from U.N.C.L.E., perhaps one of Ritchie’s best movies to date, is hitting Netflix tomorrow.

Starring Geralt himself (Henry Cavill), the movie premiered in theaters nearly a decade ago and brings an update to the classic American spy TV series to new generations. Clocking in at just under two hours, the movie is set during the Cold War, and two unlikely agents are what stand between us and nuclear annihilation.

Nathalia Aryani was most succinct with her review: “The movie glossily captures the vibe of the era with flair.”

Full List of New Releases on Netflix This Week

10 New Movies Added This Week

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire (2024) —PG-13—English—Note: It is not available on Netflix’s advertising tier.

—PG-13—English—Note: It is not available on Netflix’s advertising tier. House of Ga’a (2024) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Mr. & Mrs. Mahi (2024) – TV-PG – Hindi

– TV-PG – Hindi Non Negotiable (2024) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Spanish

– TV-14 – Spanish Savi (2024) – TV-14 – Hindi

– TV-14 – Hindi Sprinter (2018) – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English The Hateful Eight (2015) – R – English – Note: Not available on Netflix’s advertising tier.

– R – English – Note: Not available on Netflix’s advertising tier. The Man from U.N.C.L.E. (2015) – TV-MA – English – Note: Available on July 27th

– TV-MA – English – Note: Available on July 27th Wicked Little Letters (2024) – TV-MA – English – Note: Available on July 27th – not available on Netflix’s advertising tier.

– TV-MA – English – Note: Available on July 27th – not available on Netflix’s advertising tier. Wonderland (2024) Netflix Original – TV-PG – Korean

10 New TV Series Added This Week

All American (Season 6) – TV-14 – English

– TV-14 – English Dirty Pop: The Boy Band Scam (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English

– TV-14 – English Elite (Season 8) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish

– TV-MA – Spanish Eve (Limited Series) – TV-MA – Korean

– TV-MA – Korean Kleo (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-MA – German

– TV-MA – German Resurrected Rides (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English

– TV-14 – English The Decameron (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English The Dragon Prince (Season 6) Netflix Original – TV-Y7 – English

– TV-Y7 – English The Hateful Eight: Extended Version (Limited Series) – TV-MA – English – Note: Not available on Netflix’s advertising tier.

– TV-MA – English – Note: Not available on Netflix’s advertising tier. Tokyo Swindlers (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Japanese

1 New Mobile Game Now Available

Arranger (iOS and Android)

Most Popular Movies on Netflix This Week

Picked out in our what-to-watch recommendations from last week, we’ve seen the Russell Crowe and Liam Hemsworth war thriller dominate the charts throughout the week, with the most recent animated Trolls movie coming in a close second.

Land of Bad (73 points) Trolls Band Together (69 points) Find Me Falling (54 points) Hillbilly Elegy (53 points) Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire (40 points) Minions (39 points) The Long Game (26 points) Shrek (25 points) Fifty Shades Freed (20 points) The Super Mario Bros. Movie (15 points) Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F (14 points) Fifty Shades Darker (6 points) The Boy Next Door (5 points) The Boss Baby (1 points)

Most Popular Series on Netflix This Week

Bonzai! Cobra Kai may have shown weakness in its first weekend viewership numbers but the series has still put in a great showing over the past seven days with two more batch of episodes on the way.

Cobra Kai (78 points) Simone Biles Rising (68 points) Homicide (56 points) Too Hot to Handle (49 points) Vikings: Valhalla (41 points) Receiver (29 points) Master of the House (27 points) All American (22 points) Supacell (21 points) Dirty Pop: The Boy Band Scam (20 points) Your Honor (13 points) America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders (9 points) The Decameron (4 points) Worst Roommate Ever (2 points) Bridgerton (7 points)

What are you watching or playing on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments.