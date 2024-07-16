Could ‘The Sandman’ End With Season 2? New Set Leaks Suggest It Might

New leaked images from the set of The Sandman season 2 suggest that the show is shooting The Kindly Ones, the penultimate volume of the comics. Is The Sandman really ending this soon? Let’s investigate.

Following myriad delays, including the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, The Sandman season 2 finally began filming in November 2023. In the time that’s passed, we’ve had first looks at the stories ahead. For instance, leaked images from the set show Ruairi O’Connor as Orpheus. Moreover, we’ve seen photos featuring Wanda (Indya Moore) and the return of Gilbert (Stephen Fry).

Given the little information we have so far, we can deduce that season 2 covers two main volumes from the comic, “Season of Mists” and “Brief Lives,” as well as shorter one-shot stories such as “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” and “The Song of Orpheus.” While some volumes appear to have been omitted—and could be covered in bonus episodes or spinoffs—the structure of the season appears to follow a linear path.

However, thanks to recent images from the set released by Redanian Intelligence, it’s clear that the team is currently filming key scenes from The Kindly Ones, which is Sandman’s endgame volume. Specifically, the scene in question (without going too far into spoiler territory) features Mervyn Pumpkinhead being visited by the Fates. Nuala (Ann Skelly), Lyta Hall (Razane Jammal) and Matthew the Raven were also involved in the shoot. Take a look:

Naturally, fans have reacted negatively to this news.

The show’s decision to film scenes that shouldn’t be on screen is definitely concerning. The reactions are certainly vindicated. For The Sandman to conclude this soon would mean so many iconic moments would be either rushed or dropped altogether. With a rumored 12 episodes in the new season, there’s simply too much story to cover to make the show coherent.