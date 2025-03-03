New K-Dramas on Netflix in April 2025

March has just arrived, but we already have an early look at the K-dramas headed your way in April 2025. This month, fans can look forward to the arrival of the Hospital Playlist spin-off, Resident Playbook, and the romance drama, Heavenly Ever After.

In case you missed them, we’ve also tracked the latest K-drama releases in March 2025 and all the new K-dramas coming in 2025 and beyond.

New K-Dramas Coming to Netflix in April 2025 TBA

All of the K-dramas listed below have been confirmed by Netflix to be released sometime in Q2 2025 (April- June). Until we have confirmation otherwise, all of the K-dramas below could be released on Netflix in April 2024:

We have a sneaking suspicion that Weak Hero Class 2 will be released on Netflix in April 2025, thanks to the upcoming release of the first season in late March 2025. It’s also likely that Mercy for None will be released in April. For now, we await further confirmation from Netflix.

New Weekly K-Dramas on Netflix in April 2025

Episodes: 12 (Weekly)

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Medical | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Go Young Jung, Shin Shi Ah, Han Ye Ji, Kang Yoo Seok, Jung Joon Won

Netflix Release Date: April 12th, 2025

After a handful of delays, the long-awaited spin-off of Hospital Playlist is finally being released.

The series is set at the Jongno Branch of Yulie Medical Center, where we follow the obstetrics and gynecology residents’ daily lives, friendships, trials, and tribulations. The challenge ahead of them is working in one of the most unpopular departments, thanks to Korea’s current era of low birth rates.

Episodes: 12

Genre: Fantasy, Romance | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Kim Hye Ja, Han Ji Min, Lee Jung Eun, Son Suk Ku, Ryu Deok Hwan

Netflix Release Date: April 2025

Announced as part of Netflix’s 2025 K-drama slate, the upcoming fantasy-romance drama has yet to receive an official release date. All we know so far is that the series has received an April release date and that episodes will be released weekly.

After leading a long and happy life, Hae-sook passes away and ascends to heaven, where she is reunited with her dead husband, Nak-joon, who looks like he did when he was in his 30s. Their love transcends their earthly lives.

