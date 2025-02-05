‘Trigger’ Netflix K-Drama Thriller: First Look & Q3 2025 Release

An exciting new action-thriller K-drama series is in development at Netflix. Starring Kim Nam Gil, and Kim Young Kwang, filming for Trigger is scheduled to start in November 2023. We’ll be keeping track of all of the latest Trigger news, including cast and production updates, trailers, and the Netflix release date.

Trigger is an upcoming South Korean action thriller K-drama written and directed by Kwon Oh Seung. Bidangil Pictures is the production studio behind the K-drama.

We still don’t have a full release date for Trigger. However, Netflix has confirmed that K-drama will be available for streaming sometime in Q3 (July-September) 2025.

What is the plot of Trigger?

The synopsis for Trigger has been sourced from IMDb:

An action-thriller drama about two men who are trying to solve the mess after firearms is suddenly widely available in South Korea, which used to be a gun-free country, through an unknown source.

Who are the cast members of Trigger?

Kim Nam Gil has yet to star in a Netflix Original, however, the actor will be making his debut for the streamer in the upcoming K-drama Song of the Bandits. He is most well known for his leading roles in Korean movies such as Pandora, The Shameless, and The Pirates. He plays Lee Do.

Kim Young Kwang has starred in two K-dramas for Netflix, Somebody, and the internationally licensed tvN show Hello, Me!. Some of his most notable roles have been in shows such as Plus Nine Boys, Good Doctor, and Pinocchio. He plays Moon Baek.

Confirmed to be in the supporting cast are Woo Ji Hyun as Yoo Jung Tae and Kim Won Hae. Gu Hyun also has an unconfirmed role in the series.

What is the production status of Trigger?

Development Filming Scheduled Filming Ongoing Post-Production

Filming took place between October 26th, 2023, and July 8th, 2024.

