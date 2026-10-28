Keanu Reeves Replaces Alan Ritchson in Netflix’s Action Thriller ‘Maelstrom’

John Wick star Keanu Reeves will lead Netflix’s upcoming action thriller Maelstrom after Alan Ritchson left the project. Details are limited, but here’s everything we know so far about Maelstrom on Netflix.

Jaume Collet-Serra will direct Netflix’s action thriller Maelstrom and previously worked on the streamer’s smash hit Carry-On. Mark Bianculli wrote the script, taking over from the late Gregory Fitzpatrick’s original draft, which Warner Bros. first ordered in 1993. Jeff Robinov is producing the film alongside Tabitha Shick of Talking Pictures.

What is the plot of Maelstrom?

Federal Marshal assigned to protect the fiancée of an arms dealer turned witness must defend her through one brutal night as a hurricane cuts off communication, strands them without reinforcements, and unleashes the dealer’s men on their safe house.

Who are the cast members of Maelstrom?

The first cast member announced was Alan Ritchson, star of Reacher and War Machine. However, he has since left the project for unknown reasons, and Keanu Reeves has replaced him. An actor who needs little introduction, Reeves is best known for the beloved action franchise John Wick, for playing Neo in the Matrix franchise, and as the voice of Shadow the Hedgehog in the Sonic franchise.

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Reeves has starred in a few Netflix projects, including the comedy Always Be My Maybe and the drama film To the Bone. He is also attached to lead the adaptation of the comic book BRZRKR, which has been in development for years.

What is the production status of Maelstrom?

Development Filming Scheduled Filming Ongoing Post-Production

As of now, Maelstrom is reportedly in pre-production.

When will Maelstrom be released on Netflix?

There is no confirmed release date or release window for Maelstrom. Once we have a filming schedule, we’ll have a better idea of when we can expect to see the film on Netflix.

For now, we would expect to see the film on Netflix sometime in 2028.

Who are the cast members of Maelstrom? Let us know in the comments below!