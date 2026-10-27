‘Money Heist’ Star Rodrigo de la Serna Returns to Netflix in the 1970s Crime Series ‘Gordon’

Money Heist star Rodrigo de la Serna returns to Netflix in the Argentine political drama series, Gordon. Serna stars as Aníbal Gordon, a man who rose from a small-time thief to a convicted murderer in 1970s Argentina. Here’s everything we know so far about Gordon.

Gordon is an upcoming Argentine Netflix Original limited series led by showrunner Pablo Trapero, who also co-directs it with Pablo Fendrik. Trapero also co-wrote the screenplay with Marcos Osorio Vidal, and the pair worked closely with investigative journalist Marcelo Larraquy, author of the original biographical novel. Adrián Suar and Diego Andrasnik produce the series through Preludio Producciones.

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When is Gordon coming to Netflix?

We can confirm that Gordon will come to Netflix on November 18, 2026. The series landing page now shows the release date.

Netflix released a first look at the series several months ago.

What is the plot of Gordon?

Netflix has provided a synopsis for Gordon:

The thriller, inspired by real events, tells the story of Aníbal Gordon, a criminal who went from committing robberies to actively participating in the violent years of Argentina in the 1970s and his relationships with the different gangs of that era.

Who are the cast members of Gordon?

Rodrigo de la Serna plays Aníbal Gordon. Money Heist fans will instantly recognize the actor as Martin Berrote, aka Palermo. He has also starred in the 2018 Spanish comedy film Yucatan. Outside Netflix, he is best known for The Motorcycle Diaries, Hermanos y detectives, and San Martín: El cruce de Los Andes.

Also confirmed to star are:

Matías Recalt (Society of the Snow)

(Society of the Snow) Camila Peralta (Cambio cambio)

(Cambio cambio) Matías Mayer (A Rooster for Esculapio)

(A Rooster for Esculapio) Fiorella Bottaioli (The Girl from Uruguay)

(The Girl from Uruguay) Augustín Pardella (Society of Snow)

(Society of Snow) Fernando Contigiani Garcia (Argentina, 195)

(Argentina, 195) Augustina Muñoz (Viola)

(Viola) Toto Rivito (Blondi)

When and where did filming take place?

Filming for Gordon took place in 2025 in Argentina’s capital city, Buenos Aires, and in areas of Río Negro.

Are you looking forward to watching Gordon on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!