‘Allen’ Trailer: First Look at Ludo Studio’s Heartwarming Alien Sci-Fi Comedy Coming to Netflix

While Ludo Studio is best known for the Emmy-nominated and BAFTA-winning animated series Bluey, they are now turning their attention to their first-ever feature film—a live-action sci-fi comedy that promises to be just as poignant and relatable. Following its debut in Netflix’s “What Next?” slate reveal earlier this year, Netflix has now dropped the official trailer, first-look images, and a confirmed November 2026 release date. Here is everything we know about Allen.

Described as a “heartwarming tale of friendship and adventure,” Allen is set against the sun-drenched backdrop of a Queensland coastal town. Marking Ludo Studio’s first-ever movie (and a major milestone for Netflix’s local Australian film slate), the story explores the bond between two best friends who are reunited after decades apart—with a big extraterrestrial twist.

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The official logline provided by Netflix reads:

Twenty years after Petey lost the best friend he ever had, Allen’s back…

What happens in the Allen trailer?

Netflix has finally dropped the full official trailer for Allen, revealing the big secret behind the title: “Allen” is actually a pint-sized alien! Essentially pitching itself as E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial two decades later, the trailer introduces us to Petey (T.J. Power), a man who has spent his entire adult life stuck in the past. Through nostalgic home video flashbacks, we see that a young Petey befriended a big-eyed, snack-loving extraterrestrial named Allen before the two were traumatically separated. Now working a dead-end shop job while his exasperated friends beg him to grow up, Petey spends his nights broadcasting keyboard melodies into deep space—until a giant, disco-ball-like orb finally crash-lands on the beach and reunites him with his best mate (who hilariously mistakes adult Petey for someone who ate his childhood friend).

While the reunion kicks off with carnival games and nostalgic catch-ups, the trailer quickly hints that Allen’s return isn’t just a friendly social call. As Petey’s friends skeptically warn him that “Allen didn’t come halfway across the galaxy just to hang out,” chaos begins to erupt across their sleepy Queensland coastal town. Between shots of overturned cars in flames, mysterious energy beams, police search dogs, and Allen himself questioning if he’s “bad” for ruining Petey’s life, it’s clear that the alien visitor is hiding a massive secret.

If you’re getting Paul vibes from this with Simon Pegg and Nick Frost, you’re not alone!

Here’s more first looks:

Netflix executives have described the film as an “unusual package” that deals with the transition from childhood to adulthood. Creator Daley Pearson (The Strange Chores, Content) shared his personal connection to the story when filming began:

Allen is really a story about love, family and all those big and small moments from childhood that end up shaping who we are when we grow up. Getting the opportunity to make this story in this part of the world – in the town where I grew up in, inspired by the friends and family I grew up with – is a dream. We’re creating Allen for families to watch together.

Who is in the cast?

Leading the cast is T.J. Power (Eat Pray Love, The Sapphires), who plays the role of Petey.

Rounding out the main and supporting cast are:

Charlotte Nicdao (Mythic Quest) as Carly

(Mythic Quest) as Carly Josh Helman (Mad Max: Fury Road, X-Men: Days of Future Past) as Jaden

(Mad Max: Fury Road, X-Men: Days of Future Past) as Jaden Emily Barclay (Please Like Me, Babyteeth) as Sarah

(Please Like Me, Babyteeth) as Sarah Benedict Hardie (Upgrade) as Rory

(Upgrade) as Rory Chaydon Jay (Elvis) as Roy

(Elvis) as Roy Kaipo Heke (The Bluff) as Nahuel

(The Bluff) as Nahuel Caitlin Niemotko as Young Carly

as Young Carly Edward O’Sullivan as Young Petey

While details surrounding the titular character of “Allen” were previously kept tightly under wraps, the official trailer has finally revealed that Allen is a CGI extraterrestrial creature!

Who is behind the movie?

Allen is a Ludo Studio production, bringing together the creative minds that made Bluey a household name for the studio’s first-ever feature film.

Created by: Daley Pearson

Daley Pearson Directors: Daley Pearson and Jeffrey Walker (The Artful Dodger, Apple Cider Vinegar)

Daley Pearson and Jeffrey Walker (The Artful Dodger, Apple Cider Vinegar) Writers: Daley Pearson and Sophie Miller (Thou Shalt Not Steal)

Daley Pearson and Sophie Miller (Thou Shalt Not Steal) Executive Producers: Daley Pearson, Charlie Aspinwall, and Sophie Miller

Daley Pearson, Charlie Aspinwall, and Sophie Miller Producers: Sam Moor (Ludo Studio) and Ross Allsop

Sam Moor (Ludo Studio) and Ross Allsop Co-Producer: Lauren Brown (Ludo Studio)

Production & Filming Locations

Principal photography for Allen began in July 2025. The production was based at Screen Queensland Studios in Brisbane, with location shooting taking place across the Gold Coast and Sunshine Coast.

The film is proudly supported by the Queensland Government through Screen Queensland’s Production Attraction Strategy. At the start of production, Minister for the Arts John-Paul Langbroek highlighted the significance of the project:

Ludo Studio is a Queensland entrepreneurial success story. The Crisafulli Government, through Screen Queensland, is thrilled to support their first locally made, live-action feature film… This Netflix production will share our state’s stories and showcase our beautiful Gold and Sunshine Coasts to the world.

When will Allen be released on Netflix?

Netflix has officially confirmed that Allen will premiere globally on Thursday, November 12th, 2026.

It joins a growing list of Australian content on the streamer, following in the footsteps of Boy Swallows Universe, Territory, Apple Cider Vinegar, Son of a Donkey, and the final season of Heartbreak High.

Will you be checking out Allen when it drops on Netflix on November 12th? Let us know in the comments down below.