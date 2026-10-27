Randall Park, Victor Garber, and Ego Nwodim To Feature in Lindsay Lohan New Netflix Movie ‘Return to You’

In late September, we broke the news that Lindsay Lohan’s reign as Netflix’s rom-com queen is continuing with Return to You, a brand-new feature reuniting her with Mean Girls director Mark Waters. Now, as cameras officially continue rolling, we’ve got some updates including new cast names, some behind-the-scenes looks and more!

Director Mark Waters took to Instagram to celebrate the start of principal photography, sharing an unofficial behind-the-scenes snapshot of the official production casting board. Not only does the image reveal four exciting new additions to the ensemble, but it also confirms the character names for our previously announced leads.

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In his post, Waters wrote, “After 23 years, very excited to be going back on set with Lindsay Lohan, and working with Henry Golding for the first time.”

Here is a breakdown of the new cast members joining Return to You, along with everything we learned from the latest update.

Character Names Revealed for Lohan and Golding

As we reported upon the initial movie announcement, Lindsay Lohan and Henry Golding (Crazy Rich Asians, A Simple Favor) are headlining the 2008-set romance. Thanks to the new casting board, we now have names to put to the official logline.

Lohan will be playing Kim, who we know to be the powerful, guarded, but lonely divorce attorney who mistakenly receives a lost, emotional DVD in the mail. Golding is starring opposite her as Ben, who is undoubtedly the grieving widower the tape was originally meant for.

Who else is starring in Return to You?

Joining Kim and Ben’s love story are some incredible heavy hitters from the comedy and drama worlds. According to the casting board shared by Waters, the following actors have officially boarded the project:

Ego Nwodim as Nancy – The breakout Saturday Night Live star is sure to bring plenty of comedic relief to the film.

as – The breakout Saturday Night Live star is sure to bring plenty of comedic relief to the film. Randall Park as Trey – Park is a familiar face to Netflix fans, having previously starred in the hit rom-com Always Be My Maybe and the comedy series Blockbuster.

as – Park is a familiar face to Netflix fans, having previously starred in the hit rom-com Always Be My Maybe and the comedy series Blockbuster. Victor Garber as Frank Kessler – The legendary stage and screen actor (Titanic, Alias, Family Law) joins the cast in what appears to be a prominent supporting role.

as – The legendary stage and screen actor (Titanic, Alias, Family Law) joins the cast in what appears to be a prominent supporting role. Sloane Pearson as Taylor – The young up-and-coming actress rounds out the newly announced cast.

A Quick Recap on Return to You

In case you missed our initial report, Return to You is written by Eric Champnella and directed by Mark Waters, marking his first collaboration with Lohan since the mid-2000s classics Freaky Friday and Mean Girls.

The story follows Kim (Lohan) as she sets out to reunite a dying woman’s lost video message with its rightful owner (Golding). Guided only by the clues on the disc, she unknowingly becomes a matchmaker from beyond the grave and ends up falling in love along the way.

Filming officially kicked off yesterday, September 28th, and is scheduled to shoot across Toronto and Chicago until November 10th. It is being produced by MPCA’s Brad Krevoy alongside Lindsay Lohan herself.

Mark Waters later posted a picture of himself and Lohan at a house that should be familiar for anyone who watched Mean Girls, writing “Re-uniting at the scene of the crime with @lindsaylohan – first day of shooting on Return to You was at the old Heron house from MG…”

With production wrapping up later this year, we are currently expecting Return to You to drop on Netflix sometime in mid-to-late 2027.

What do you think of the expanded cast for Return to You? Let us know in the comments below!