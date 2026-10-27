‘Nobody Wants This’ Season 3 Opens to 6.2M Views on Netflix: What Does That Mean for Season 4?

What comes next for Joanne and Noah? After an eventful finale featuring a big family blow-out and a secret elopement, Season 4 will bring even more drama. Speaking of which, Netflix hasn’t yet renewed the series for a fourth season… yet. If past renewals are any indication, Netflix will renew Nobody Wants This for a fourth season soon. Here’s what we know so far following the first batch of viewing figures for the show.

Nobody Wants This is Netflix’s popular romantic comedy series starring Kristen Bell as Joanne, a sex podcaster, and Adam Brody as Noah, a devout Rabbi. Erin Foster created the series, and 3 Arts Entertainment produced it.

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Below, we’ll take a deep dive into everything you need to know about Nobody Wants This season 4, including the series’ performance so far (including season 3), renewal status, cast information, and when we can expect the series to return to Netflix.

Nobody Wants This Season 4 Renewal Status

Official Renewal Status: Pending (Last Updated: 22/10/2026)

While Netflix hasn’t yet greenlit a fourth season of Nobody Wants This, it has historically moved quickly to renew the series. In fact, Netflix renewed both seasons two and three just two weeks after the premieres of seasons one and two, a remarkably swift turnaround compared to most other Netflix Originals. Should the trend hold, we may hear about a season 4 quite quickly – look out for a November 5th renewal!

How well is season 3 off too? In its opening four days on Netflix, it picked up 6.2M views ranking in the top 10 in 56 countries and reached #1 in 11 countries and hitting #2 in the weekly charts (just below, ahem, Below). The return also saw resurgence of viewing to seasons 1 and 2 by up to 3X, we’re told. Here’s how that 4-day premiere compares to seasons 1 and 2:

Netflix Viewership Comparison - Nobody Wants This - Season 1, Nobody Wants This - Season 2 and Nobody Wants This - Season 3 (1-week analysis) Cumulative views over 1 weeks for 3 Netflix titles: Nobody Wants This - Season 1, Nobody Wants This - Season 2, Nobody Wants This - Season 3. Combined total: 25,100,000 views. Netflix cumulative views ranking for Nobody Wants This - Season 1, Nobody Wants This - Season 2 and Nobody Wants This - Season 3 over 1 weeks. Title Opening Week Views Rank Nobody Wants This - Season 1 10,300,000 1 Nobody Wants This - Season 2 8,600,000 2 Nobody Wants This - Season 3 6,200,000 3

Window Views Absolute Change Percentage Change Season 1 (4 Days) 10.3M — — Season 2 (4 Days) 8.6M -1.7M -16.50% Season 3 (4 Days) 6.2M -2.4M -27.91% Total Change (S1 → S3) — -4.1M -39.81%

Netflix Cumulative Views Over Time - Nobody Wants This - Season 3, Nobody Wants This - Season 1 and Nobody Wants This - Season 2 (6-week trend) Week-by-week cumulative views for 3 Netflix titles: Nobody Wants This - Season 3, Nobody Wants This - Season 1, Nobody Wants This - Season 2. Combined final total: 80,300,000 views. Weekly cumulative Netflix views for Nobody Wants This - Season 3, Nobody Wants This - Season 1 and Nobody Wants This - Season 2 over 6 weeks. Title Week 0 Week 1 Week 2 Week 3 Week 4 Week 5 Week 6 Final cumulative Nobody Wants This - Season 3 0 6,200,000 — — — — — 6,200,000 Nobody Wants This - Season 1 0 10,300,000 26,200,000 35,800,000 42,000,000 46,000,000 48,700,000 48,700,000 Nobody Wants This - Season 2 0 8,600,000 18,000,000 22,800,000 25,400,000 — — 25,400,000

With any Netflix series, viewing figures are hugely important. In the first 5 weeks on Netflix, views dropped by 20.6 million between the first and second seasons.

Netflix Viewership Comparison - The Four Seasons - Season 1, Nobody Wants This - Season 1, Running Point - Season 1, Nobody Wants This - Season 2, A Man on the Inside - Season 1 and 4 more Netflix titles (1-week analysis) Cumulative views over 1 weeks for 9 Netflix titles: The Four Seasons - Season 1, Nobody Wants This - Season 1, Running Point - Season 1, Nobody Wants This - Season 2, A Man on the Inside - Season 1, Nobody Wants This - Season 3, Running Point - Season 2, The Four Seasons - Season 2, Big Mistakes - Season 1. Combined total: 65,600,000 views. Netflix cumulative views ranking for The Four Seasons - Season 1, Nobody Wants This - Season 1, Running Point - Season 1, Nobody Wants This - Season 2, A Man on the Inside - Season 1 and 4 more Netflix titles over 1 weeks. Title Opening Week Views Rank The Four Seasons - Season 1 11,900,000 1 Nobody Wants This - Season 1 10,300,000 2 Running Point - Season 1 9,300,000 3 Nobody Wants This - Season 2 8,600,000 4 A Man on the Inside - Season 1 6,900,000 5 Nobody Wants This - Season 3 6,200,000 6 Running Point - Season 2 5,300,000 7 The Four Seasons - Season 2 4,400,000 8 Big Mistakes - Season 1 2,700,000 9

While that is a significant drop-off, Nobody Wants This remains one of Netflix’s top-performing comedy shows. Since the first season debuted, it has amassed 81 million views. Season 2 is also at 34.5 million views. Collectively, the series has over 110 million views.

Title Name 2024 Views 2025 Views 2026 H1 Views Total Hours Viewed Total Views Nobody Wants This: Season 1 56,800,000 22,000,000 2,200,000 357,800,000 81,000,000 Nobody Wants This: Season 2 – 30,400,000 4,100,000 152,700,000 34,500,000

What’s been said so far?

In a recent interview with Parade, Erin Foster confirmed there is “more story to tell” if Netflix renews the series for a fourth season.

She is also quoted saying:

There are those next steps as people who are not in their 20s, getting married, and you’re starting off already kind of behind everyone else I experienced that when I got married, I was 37, and it’s a different experience. So, yeah, I do think that there’s more story to tell. But I’m also someone who doesn’t get too attached to the outcome and is sort of fluid about allowing sort of the market to tell us what they want from us. I never want to have a show that goes on longer than people want to see it. I’d rather people want more than want less

The Fallout and What Comes Next

In Season 3, Joanne and Noah navigate living together, career shifts, and Joanne’s Jewish conversion, eventually getting engaged despite intense wedding-planning interference from Noah’s overbearing mother, Bina. Meanwhile, Sasha and Esther separate, but things get tense in the finale when Esther discovers Sasha had a one-night stand with Morgan on their trip to New York, shortly before Esther and Sasha slept together. As a massive blowout erupts over the revelation, Joanne and Noah escape the chaos to impulsively elope on the beach, leaving their families completely in the dark.

Season 4 is expected to explore the messy aftermath of Joanne and Noah’s beach elopement, with Bina likely pushing for a lavish do-over reception and the newlyweds clashing over Joanne’s public-facing career pivot and the timeline for starting a family. Meanwhile, Morgan will likely stop waiting for Sasha, channeling her romantic frustrations into her podcast and seeking a more emotionally available partner. This shift could force Sasha to navigate his newfound independence and decide whether to fight for Morgan or attempt a complicated reconciliation with Esther. However, Esther is poised to prioritize her growing real estate career and her relationship with Julian, provided she can navigate the fallout of her one-night stand with Sasha and process the painful betrayal of his secrecy with Morgan.

For a more detailed recap of Season 3 and what to expect from Season 4, read our article here.

When can we expect to see Season 4 of Nobody Wants This on Netflix?

Nobody Wants This has been released like clockwork on Netflix for the past few years, especially seasons 2 and 3, which both landed in late October.

If the fourth season follows this pattern, we expect the series to return in October 2027 assuming the series gets into production relatively quickly (early 2027).

Do you want to see a fourth season of Nobody Wants This on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!