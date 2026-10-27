Anna Lambe on Siaja’s Next Chapter in ‘North of North’ Season 2 Return on Netflix

Prepare to return to Ice Cove, folks. Inuit-led comedy series North of North returns to Netflix on November 5, and ahead of its debut we sat down with star Anna Lambe to get a rundown of the chaotic new instalment.

Following its hugely successful debut in April 2025, Canadian comedy North of North is returning to Netflix in November for its second season. Created by Stacey Aglok MacDonald (Qanurli) and Alethea Arnaquq-Baril (Angry Inuk), the series made history as Netflix’s first Canadian original series, co-produced with CBC Television and the Aboriginal Peoples Television Network (APTN). Warm and lighthearted, North of North follows Siaja (Anna Lambe), a young Inuk mother navigating life and self-discovery in a small Arctic town, Ice Cove, in Nunavut. After a very public breakup, the series chronicles her highs, lows, trials and tribulations that come with relationships, motherhood, a new job, and every curveball life throws at her.

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At the end of Season 1, Siaja wins the research office for Ice Cove… and later discovers that she has a long-lost sister, leaving her family and romantic life at a major turning point.

“In season two we really find Siaja at this moment where she’s gone through so much rapid growth in season one, leaving her husband and figuring out who she is, and what it means to be independent, and what it means to fill her own cup,” Lambe tells What’s on Netflix. “And at the end of season one with the big reveal about having a sister, I think that destabilises Siaja in a way of going, this thing that she never could have seen coming is now in her life and she has so many questions about it.”

The next chapter of Siaja’s story sees her more mature and confident, but thinking bigger and being more impulsive than ever. “In season two we find Siaja a lot more self-assured,” she explains. “We find her a lot more confident and she’s grown a lot — but she is still Siaja. She’s still impulsive and she’s still dreaming big, but she’s accomplished so much of what she thought she wanted and she’s still realising that there’s so much life after that, and that she never let herself dream this big. And so what does it mean to dream bigger than what she already has?”

She is a lot of chaos and a lot of fun to play her but the kind of overarching question of season two is: What do I want? What do I really, really want? And what does it look like to achieve that?

In answering that overarching question, one of the big elements of the new season is Siaja’s relationship with her mother.

“I think at the end of Season Two, Episode One where she decides that she wants to pursue finding her sister, not for herself, not because she wants to know who her sister is, but because she wants that for her mom and she wants that relationship to keep growing and building and she wants that answer for her mom,” she explains. “It puts her on the path of figuring out what the answer is to the question of what I really want.”

In terms of other key dynamics, Lambe notes Siaja’s relationships with her closest friends as particularly interesting ones. “Each episode takes on a new dynamic,” she says, adding: “One of my favourites was the focus on Episode Five, the relationship with Millie and Colin and getting a better understanding of what relationship Siaja and Millie have and how long that’s been strained and how they’re trying to repair it and going on the beer quest for Millie’s birthday.”

“I think that dynamic is so playful, it’s so silly. Zorga Qaunaq who plays Millie and Bailey Poching who plays Colin, I love them to death. I adore them and I adore working with them. So shooting that episode was just so ridiculous and so much fun and it was basically us just running around being crazy.”

Anna Lambe reveals which scene in Season 2 was the most fun to film

Season 2 is eight episodes chock-full of both lightheartedness and occasional heavy emotional moments. There were moments during filming when scenes would get chaotic, and the directors would let the cast riff. It was those scenes that became the most memorable for Lambe. “When we were filming the beer quest, when we’re inside Two-Eyed Annie’s house waiting for her to come out and meet us and we’re laying on the couch and we have the masks on and all the things,” she recalls.

“And Yael [Staav], who was our director for the episode, she just let us riff. Anytime we wanted to riff, she was like, just have fun, say whatever you want, get the words and then go ahead.” “And so we would just like riff and riff and it was just so silly and then you’re working like 14 hours and there comes a point where you’re just so tired and it’s minus 40 outside and everybody’s exhausted; people get the giggles just because. And then it’s like, you’re trying to make eye contact with someone and you’re like, don’t laugh because then I’m gonna laugh and then everyone’s gonna laugh and we want to go home. It adds to the environment. It’s what I think connects us all: just kind of trying to make something happen and be silly.”

We thank Anna Lambe for her time. This interview has been edited for clarity. North of North Season 2 releases on Netflix on November 5, 2026.