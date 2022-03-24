‘Kengan Ashura’ Part 3: Netflix Renewal Confirmed and What We Know So Far

It’s been a long wait, but we finally have confirmation that Kengan Ashura will be returning with a brand new season in the near future. Subscribers will, however, have to continue the long wait but it’ll all be worth it when Kengan Ashura returns soon. Here’s everything we know so far about Kengan Ashura part 3 on Netflix.

Kengan Ashura is a Netflix Original martial arts anime series based on the manga series of the same name by author Yubako Sandrovich. The series is animated by Larx Entertainment and distributed worldwide by Netflix.

Since the Edo period of Japan, combatants have taken part in gladiatorial combat. Within the arenas are the powerful, wealthy, and greedy businessman that hire gladiators on their behalf in a winner takes all fight. Bursting his way onto the scene is Tokita Ohma, joining the arenas and annihilating his opponents with ease. His skill and ability to destroy opponents have caught the eye of many within the arenas, with many fighters lining up to take Tokita Ohma on. Tokita Ohma fighting on behalf of the Yamashita Trading Co. takes part in the Kengan Annihilation Tournament. With even more gladiators to fight Tokita Ohma can’t wait to test his might.

Has Netflix renewed Kengan Ashura for Part 3?

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Renewed (Last Updated: 24/03/2022)

It’s taken two and a half years for confirmation, but on March 23rd, 2022, the Netflix Japan Anime Twitter account confirmed that Kengan Ashura will return!

Does the story need another part?

Without a shadow of a doubt, Kengan Ashura needs more parts.

Part 2 concluded with the Ohma’s fight in the second round, beating Raina, and moving on to the third round/quarter-final. Considering there are two further rounds, the semi-final and final, after the quarter-finals there’s still a large portion of the story to be covered.

There’s room for of least two more parts before Kengan Ashura concludes.

When is the Netflix release date for Kengan Ashura?

Considering it has been two and a half years since we last saw Kengan Ashura on Netflix, and now that renewal is confirmed, it’s still hard to determine if part 3 has been in production prior to the renewal announcement.

If production has only just began on part 3, then Netflix subscribers will have to continue the long wait for more episodes, and likely until sometime in 2024.

Hopefully, now that the series has been renewed, work has already been made on the anime, and we hope to see part 3 on Netflix before the end of 2023.

