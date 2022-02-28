‘Komi Can’t Communicate’ Season 2: Netflix Renewal Status & What We Know So Far

The wonderfully comedic and incredibly animated Komi Can’t Communicate is returning for a second season! Scheduled to begin broadcasting in Japan from April 2022, we’re still waiting to learn when the series will return to Netflix, and whether episodes will be released weekly.

Komi Can’t Communicate is an internationally licensed Japanese Netflix Original anime series adapted from the manga of the same name by author Tomohito Oda. The series is animated by OLM and directed by Ayumu Watanabe.

Shouko Komi begins her first day at a prestigious private high school where she instantly rises to the very top thanks to her beautiful looks, black hair, and tall stature. However, she’s terrible at communicating and scares away other students. When fellow student Hitohito Tadano realizes that Shouki is poor at communicating, and likely has never had a single friend, he makes it his number one goal to help Shouki make one hundred friends so that she can overcome her communication disorder.

Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 Netflix Renewal Status

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Renewed (Last Updated: 28/02/2022)

As early as December 21st, 2021 it was announced that the second season of Komi Can’t Communicate was on the way, and will begin airing in April 2022.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that the anime has been renewed, the manga is extremely popular, and to date, 24 volumes have been published in Japan.

The series itself performed well on Netflix, which is incredibly important given that it was only the second anime Original to be released weekly.

When is Komi Can’t Communicate season 2 coming to Netflix?

Thanks to the release of a key visual, we know that Komi Can’t Communicate returns for the second season in Japan on April 6th, 2022.

Unfortunately, we have to wait for Netflix to announce its release date for the anime as Komi Can’t Communicate is not simulcast the same day as the Japanese broadcast.

How many chapters of the manga have been covered so far?

In total, the first season covered roughly 73 chapters of the ongoing manga. At the time of writing, 342 chapters have been published, which means that the anime has only just scraped the surface of the source material.

Can we expect more seasons beyond season 2?

Given what’s mentioned above, we would expect to see at least 4 or 5 seasons at the minimum, so subscribers may have plenty to look forward to in the near future.

Given what's mentioned above, we would expect to see at least 4 or 5 seasons at the minimum, so subscribers may have plenty to look forward to in the near future.