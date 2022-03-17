Two ‘Tiger & Bunny’ Movies Coming to Netflix in April 2022

With a second season of Tiger Bunny arriving in April 2022, it’s only appropriate that both of the Tiger & Bunny movies, The Beginning and The Rising, are also coming to Netflix in April 2022.

Tiger & Bunny is a Japanese anime superhero franchise that first aired in Japan in 2011. After the series ended, two films were produced, The Beginning and The Rising to retell the opening episodes of the original anime. Both movies will be more than a welcome addition to the Netflix library as the streaming service continues to expand its anime content.

When is the Netflix release date for Tiger & Bunny: The Beginning and Tiger & Bunny: The Rising?

Both of the Tiger & Bunny movies will be available to stream on Netflix US and other select regions on Friday, April 1st, 2022.

Tiger & Bunny: The Beginning & Tiger & Bunny: The Rising arrives on Netflix on April 1st in select regions including the US! pic.twitter.com/5TpiNjKOgC — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) March 17, 2022

What are the plots of the Tiger & Bunny movies?

The plot of Tiger & Bunny: The Beginning is as follows:

Set on an alternative Earth, Superheroes are celebrities and a high rating TV show rates their achievements, awarding them points until an annual King of Heroes is crowned. Old-school hero Wild Tiger is assigned a new partner with very different views on the hero’s role in society but soon a vigilante criminal presents them with a serious problem.

The first movie is a retelling of the first two episodes of the anime series, but with additional and expanded scenes.

The plot of Tiger & Bunny: The Rising is as follows:

Kotetsu T. Kaburagi, a.k.a. Wild Tiger, and Barnaby Brooks Jr. resume their careers as heroes fighting crime. But their partnership comes to a sudden end when Apollon Media’s new owner Mark Schneider fires Kotetsu and moves Barnaby back into the First League, pairing him up with Golden Ryan, a new hero with awesome powers and a huge ego to match. When the heroes are sent to investigate a string of strange incidents tied closely to the city’s Goddess Legend, they discover three superpowered NEXTs plotting to bring terror and destruction to Stern Bild. With the lives of millions hanging in the balance, Barnaby and Golden Ryan must overcome their differences to contain the approaching doom, while a jobless Kotetsu’s resolve as a hero is put to the test as he struggles to help his fellow heroes from the sidelines.

Tiger & Bunny: The Rising is the second film of the Tiger & Bunny franchise.

When is the second season of Tiger & Bunny coming to Netflix?

We have a full preview for the second season of Tiger & Bunny, but we can confirm that the series will also be available to stream on Netflix on Friday, April 8th, 2022.

What are the movie run times?

The first movie, Tiger & Bunny: The Beginning has a runtime of 88 minutes. The second movie, Tiger & Bunny: The Rising has a runtime of 108 minutes.

Are you looking forward to the release of the Tiger & Bunny movies on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!