Korean Space Blockbuster ‘Space Sweepers’ Coming to Netflix in February 2021

After its cinematic release was delayed in 2020, it was announced that Netflix would release the exciting South Korean space blockbuster Space Sweepers. We now have official confirmation that Space Sweepers is coming to Netflix in February 2021.

Space Sweepers is an upcoming Netflix Original Korean sci-fi movie written and directed by Jo Sung-Hee. The feature has been highly regarded as Korea’s first space blockbuster.

Between Space Sweepers and the Chinese Original The Wandering Earth, Netflix has acquired some of the biggest Asian sci-fi blockbusters of the past couple of years.

When is the Space Sweepers Netflix release date?

It has been confirmed that Space Sweepers will be coming to Netflix globally on Friday, February 5th, 2021.

The space blockbuster was originally scheduled to be released in theatres in South Korea in the Summer of 2020, but thanks to the global pandemic Space Sweepers was postponed. It was later revealed that the movie would be released exclusively on Netflix.

What is the run time?

According to the movie’s wiki page, the run time of Space Sweepers is 136 minutes.

What is the plot of Space Sweepers?

In the not so distant future, Earth is on the brink of destruction, and the only form of currency left is the trash that remains. A team of space sweepers close to collapse suddenly find their luck changed when they find a human-like robot. Thinking they’ve hit the big time, it’s not long before word travels across the galaxy, and soon other crews go on the hunt for the space sweepers in hope of stealing the robot for themselves.

Who are the cast members of Space Sweepers?

So far, only a limited number of cast members have been announced for Space Sweepers:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Tae Ho Song Joong Ki Descendants of the Sun | A Werewolf Boy | Sungkyunkwan Scandal Captain Jang Kim Tae Ri The Handmaiden | Little Forest | Mr. Sunshine Tiger Park Jin Seon Kyu The Outlaws | Extreme Job | The Good the Bad and the Weird Robot Eabdong Yoo Hae Jin A Taxi Driver | Pirates | Veteran American Space Sweeper Milan-Devi LaBrey Train to Busan Presents: Peninsula | Gracious Revenge Reporter Daniel Joey Albright Steel Rain | A Taxi Driver | The Battle of Jangsari

When did production take place?

Filming began on July 3rd, 2019, and ended just under four months later on November 2nd, 2019.

The movie was made for a reported ₩24 billion, which is roughly 21.2 million US dollars. Judging by how fantastic the movie looks, not a single cent went to waste.

Is Space Sweepers based on a webtoon?

While the idea for Space Sweepers sounds like it came straight out of a webtoon, surprisingly it wasn’t.

Screenwriter Jo Sung-hee came up with the idea of the story in the early 2010s and after a conversation with a friend about the growing danger of space junk.

A webtoon adaptation has since been released, and premiered on May 26th, 2020, when the film was originally scheduled to be released.

Are you excited to watch Space Sweepers on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!