What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: May 6th to 12th, 2024

Another week of new Netflix releases awaits! Below, we’ll dive into all the new movies and shows set to arrive throughout this week, including a new mystery series starring Will Forte and a classic sitcom that sees all 100-plus episodes drop.

This Week’s New Netflix Highlights

Reba (Season 1-6)

Coming to Netflix: Monday

Another of the 14 Disney-owned series announced to be coming to Netflix throughout 2024 and 2025 dropped today: Reba, the classic sitcom that aired on The WB way back when.

Created by Allison M. Gibson and headlined by Reba McEntire, the series follows middle-aged wife and mother Reba, who has her entire life flipped upside down when her husband of 20 years files for divorce.

Bodkin (Season 1) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix: Thursday

A new dark comedy thriller starring Will Forte is streaming on Netflix through the Obamas’ production company this week.

Per Netflix, here’s what you can expect:

“A motley crew of podcasters who sets out to investigate the mysterious disappearance of three strangers in an idyllic, coastal Irish town. Once they start pulling at threads, they discover a story much bigger and weirder than they could have ever imagined.”

The show was aptly described in the YouTube comments for the trailer, with FatNorthernBigot describing the series as “Wicker Man meets Father Ted,” and to be fair, that’s not far off…

Kevin Hart: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor

Coming to Netflix: Saturday

If you love Kevin Hart, you’ll get a double dose of him this week. Firstly, we just appeared in The Roast of Tom Brady, which was live on Netflix on Sunday night, and he, by far and away, was the best roaster on stage. As mentioned during that roast too, Kevin Hart will be honored this coming weekend by receiving the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

It’s going to be a star-studded affair with special guests, including Dave Burd AKA “Lil Dicky,” Dave Chappelle, Jimmy Fallon, Tiffany Haddish, Regina Hall, Chelsea Handler, Plastic Cup Boyz, Keith Robinson, Chris Rock, Jerry Seinfeld, J.B. Smoove, Jimmy Fallon, and Robin Thicke.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

Coming to Netflix on May 6th

30 for 30 Collection: 30 for 30: Broke 30 for 30: Deion’s Double Play 30 for 30: The Two Escobars

Batwheels (Season 1)

Reba (Seasons 1-6)

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 7th

Super Rich in Korea (Season 1) Netflix Original

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 8th

Slyth: The Hunt Saga (2023)

The Final: Attack on Wembley (2024) Netflix Original

War Dogs (2016)

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 9th

Bodkin (Season 1) Netflix Original

Hamka & Siti Raham Volume 2. (2023)

Mother of the Bride (2024) Netflix Original

Sing Street (2016)

Thank You, Next (Season 1) Netflix Original

The Guardian of the Monarchs (2024) Netflix Original

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 10th

Blood of Zeus (Season 2) Netflix Original

Cooking Up Murder: Uncovering the Story of Cesar Roman (Season 1) Netflix Original

Living with Leopards (2024) Netflix Original

Pokemon: Horizons: The Series (Part 2) Netflix Original

Shaitaan (2024)

The Courier (2024)

The Ultimatum: South Africa (Season 1) Netflix Original

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 11th

Mark Twain Prize Award: Kevin Hart (2024) Netflix Original

The Book of Clarence (2024)

