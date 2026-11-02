Netflix Adds Four New Seasons of ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Extras

No, KPop Demon Hunters 2 hasn’t arrived early. But if you’re after more HUNTR/X on Netflix, you’re in luck: Netflix has just added four new seasons of extras across two companion titles, totaling 22 episodes and around 78 minutes of new content.

The bulk of the new content comes from KPop Demon Hunters PLAYlist, a brand-new kids title that added three seasons of short-form stories, stop-motion adventures, and hands-on games on November 2. Meanwhile, the KPop Demon Hunters Bonus Content collection has picked up a second season, titled Dance Videos.

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You may remember that when the Bonus Content collection dropped back in March, we noted it was a little light on actual content, clocking in at just under 10 minutes. That’s been fixed, with the new season alone running more than three times that length.

These join a growing list of companion titles for the movie, which already includes the sing-along version, the lyric videos, and the fireplace.

What’s in KPop Demon Hunters PLAYlist?

Netflix’s pitch here is that you can “play along” with your favorite characters. Across its 13 episodes and roughly 49 minutes, each of the three seasons takes a different approach.

Season 1: HUNTR/X Backstage Pass

The first season follows Rumi, Mira, and Zoey behind the scenes as they deal with rival idols, writer’s block, and, naturally, a few demons.

Demon Dance Battle (4m 6s): Mira teaches the girls new choreography, but a demon janitor with smooth moves tries to sabotage them.

Mira teaches the girls new choreography, but a demon janitor with smooth moves tries to sabotage them. Write the Wrongs (4m 10s): Rumi and Zoey hit a wall with their lyrics until Mira steps in with cute turtle videos.

Rumi and Zoey hit a wall with their lyrics until Mira steps in with cute turtle videos. Fashion Show Down (3m 59s): A demon steals the group’s “Golden” costumes right before an awards show.

A demon steals the group’s “Golden” costumes right before an awards show. Day Off with Derpy (3m 34s): Derpy keeps magically turning up at the apartment, leaving Rumi scrambling to hide him from her friends.

Derpy keeps magically turning up at the apartment, leaving Rumi scrambling to hide him from her friends. Photoshoot Face Off (3m 52s): HUNTR/X and the Saja Boys get booked into the same studio and try to one-up each other.

HUNTR/X and the Saja Boys get booked into the same studio and try to one-up each other. Sound Check Sabotage (3m 48s): The group splits up to stop a gang of demons from ruining their final rehearsal before the awards show.

Season 2: KPop Toy Creations

This is where the stop-motion comes in, with toy versions of the characters revisiting some of the movie’s biggest moments.

Rujinu Rivalry (5m): The early days of Rumi and Jinu’s relationship, ending in a bathhouse battle surrounded by rubber duckies.

The early days of Rumi and Jinu’s relationship, ending in a bathhouse battle surrounded by rubber duckies. Demons and Distractions (5m): Recreations of the airplane battle, the first meeting with Derpy, and Rumi and Jinu’s rooftop rendezvous.

Recreations of the airplane battle, the first meeting with Derpy, and Rumi and Jinu’s rooftop rendezvous. No Time for Showtime (4m 42s): Jinu and his Furblet Saja Demon boy band plan a soul-stealing concert, but HUNTR/X has other ideas.

Season 3: Play Games With Us

The final batch mixes dolls and fan challenges, with a surprising amount of ramyeon.

Dance Off Demise (2m 53s): Jinu and Rumi face off in doll form in a dance battle.

Jinu and Rumi face off in doll form in a dance battle. Fruit Sword Slice (2m 27s): Three fans try to slice fruit perfectly in half for Furblet judges Saja Demon and Derpy.

Three fans try to slice fruit perfectly in half for Furblet judges Saja Demon and Derpy. Snack Wheel Challenge (2m 59s): Mira and Abby play a ramyeon-themed “Red Light, Green Light,” racing to the bottom of their cups.

Mira and Abby play a ramyeon-themed “Red Light, Green Light,” racing to the bottom of their cups. Ramyeon Race (2m 43s): Three fans use kinetic sand to mold noodles, slice toppings, and plate up a perfect cup of ramyeon.

Of course, it’s hard to watch dolls and Furblets battle it out without thinking about the merchandise, especially with the holidays around the corner. Netflix was caught short on products during the movie’s initial run but has since signed Mattel and Hasbro as global co-master toy licensees.

What’s in the New Dance Videos Season?

Season 2 of KPop Demon Hunters Bonus Content runs for just under 29 minutes and is aimed squarely at those who want to learn the moves. Netflix previewed the choreography videos across its socials last week, with the movie’s original choreographers performing the routines themselves.

HUNTR/X Dance Rehearsal: “How It’s Done” (1m 5s): An animated sequence showing Rumi, Mira, and Zoey rehearsing choreography that wasn’t in the movie.

An animated sequence showing Rumi, Mira, and Zoey rehearsing choreography that wasn’t in the movie. “How It’s Done” Official Choreography (3m 7s): Choreography by Leejung Lee.

Choreography by Leejung Lee. “Golden” Official Choreography (3m 27s): Choreography by Nain.

Choreography by Nain. “Takedown” Official Choreography (3m 14s): Choreography by Nain.

Choreography by Nain. “Soda Pop” Official Choreography (2m 46s): Choreography by K-Tigers.

Choreography by K-Tigers. “Your Idol” Official Choreography (3m 26s): Choreography by K-Tigers.

Choreography by K-Tigers. Inspired by Rumi – The Power of Movement (3m 59s): A look at how Rumi’s calm, confident leadership shapes the way she moves.

A look at how Rumi’s calm, confident leadership shapes the way she moves. Inspired by Mira – The Power of Movement (3m 57s): Focuses on HUNTR/X’s lead dancer and the edge she brings to the choreography.

Focuses on HUNTR/X’s lead dancer and the edge she brings to the choreography. Inspired by Zoey – The Power of Movement (3m 50s): Spotlights the group’s youngest member and her signature moves.

If you’re learning those routines, you may soon get a chance to use them. KPop Demon Hunters: The Immersive Experience opens at Netflix House Dallas on November 12 and Netflix House Philadelphia on November 20.

The experience starts backstage with HUNTR/X before Gwi-Ma crashes the party, sending guests across a neon-lit Seoul to help restore the Honmoon through interactive sets, 3D technology, live actors, and custom animation. Fans can also meet Sussie Bird and a Derpy Tiger puppet created with Jim Henson’s Creature Shop. General admission starts at $39, with tickets for children aged 3–12 starting at $34.

It’s a busy month for the franchise all round, too. The Criterion Collection release is set for November 3 (they’re holding an event for this over the weekend too which we’ll be attending), while the global arena tour with AEG Presents was still awaiting cities and dates when we covered its announcement in May.

Where Do Things Stand With the Sequel?

The reason all of this matters is that a new movie is still years away. Netflix officially confirmed the sequel back in March, with Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans returning to direct as the first project under their multi-year Netflix deal, but there’s still no official release date.

Bloomberg previously reported a 2029 target, although when The Hollywood Reporter suggested that seemed far-fetched, Sony Pictures Animation president Kristine Belson signaled that was on the nose. As we said at the time, that likely means 2030 or 2031, if not even later. Kang has since told reporters in Seoul that the follow-up will be “even bigger in scale and more eventful” than the original.

In the meantime, the first movie has spent 67 weeks in Netflix’s global top 10s, picking up 1,145.8 million viewing hours and 687.1 million completed views. Its most recent appearance was for the week ending October 4, so these extras could give the franchise a useful nudge heading into the holidays.

Will you be checking out KPop Demon Hunters PLAYlist, or are you heading straight for the dance videos? Let us know in the comments below!