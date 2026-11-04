Filming Begins on ‘Operation TAP’ Netflix’s First Portuguese Film

Netflix continues to expand its European footprint by returning to Portugal, home to hit series like Glória and Turn of the Tide, to produce its first Portuguese feature film. Titled Operation TAP, the movie is loosely inspired by the true story of a 1980 airline hijacking. With production underway, Victoria Guerra, Afonso Pimentel, and Rui Pedro Silva lead the cast. Here’s everything we know so far.

Operation TAP is an upcoming Portuguese Netflix Original period-drama film directed by João Nuno Pinto (Mosquito) and written by Pedro Lopes, Miguel Rico, and Marina Preguiça Ribeiro. SPi, part of the SP Televisão Group, produces the film; it’s the same company behind Netflix’s Glória.

What is the plot of Operation TAP?

Netflix has provided a synopsis for the film:

× Subscribe to our Newsletter Get the latest Netflix news, reviews, and releases in your inbox. Subscribe

1980. An armed teenager hijacks a plane to Madrid and demands $10 million, turning the passengers and crew into hostages for a night of tension and uncertainty. But what begins as a threat of violence ultimately reveals an unexpected story of empathy and humanity between the young hijacker and those he holds hostage.

Who are the cast members of Operation TAP?

Netflix has confirmed the film’s three leads: Rui Pedro Silva, Afonso Pimentel, and Victoria Guerra.

Rui Pedro Silva will make his Netflix debut in Operation TAP. The actor has starred in Destino Maior, A Herança, Finisterra, Morangos com Açúcar, and Sempre.

Afonso Pimentel previously starred in Netflix’s Glória and Turn of the Tide. The actor previously starred in TV shows such as Mathilha, Vitória, Millennial Mal, O Americano, and Hamilton.

Victoria Guerra also starred in Netflix’s Glória and Turn of the Tide, as well as the Spanish crime thriller Santo. She has also starred in TV shows such as Madrugada Suja, Casa-Abrigo, Sonhar com Leões: A Série, A Promessa, and Papel Principal.

What is the production status of Operation TAP?

Development Filming Scheduled Filming Ongoing Post-Production

Netflix has confirmed that filming for Operation TAP is officially underway in Portugal.

Looking for more Portuguese-language titles on Netflix? Then check out our preview for Valentina and the 12 Signs, and Netflix’s excellent recent addition, the legal drama Habeas Corpus.

Are you looking forward to watching Operation TAP on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!