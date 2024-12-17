‘Sintonia’ Season 5 Returning to Netflix for Final Episodes in February 2025

Sintonia is coming back for a fifth and final season on Netflix, making it the streamer’s longest-running (in terms of number of seasons) show from Brazil. The renewal came in August 2023, and we have finally had a release date for the final batch of episodes. Here’s what you need to know.

First premiering in August 2019, we’ve since seen 26 episodes across four seasons released on Netflix. The crime teen drama created and directed by Kondzilla is about three characters growing up in São Paulo with the interconnected world of music, drug trafficking, and religion serving as a backdrop throughout.

The most recent season, season 4, debuted on Netflix on July 25th. Just a few months earlier, the show was showcased at the global TUDUM event. The fifth and final season was announced via Netflix Brazil’s official X (Twitter) account in August 2023, with the caption, “Nando, Rita, and Doni together in the last run.”

In April 2024, Netflix confirmed through their company blog that the show had entered production on the final season. They outlined what you can expect from the upcoming final batch of episodes:

“The new season brings challenges that will determine the fate of the trio that won the hearts of Brazil. Is this really the end of the line for Nando? What will Rita’s life be like after law school? And will Doni’s new dream really work out? We’ll finally find out if the strength of this friendship can overcome anything.”

All season 5 episodes are directed by Johnny Araújo, Daniela Carvalho, and Denis Cisma, with executive producers Caio Gullane and Fabiano Gullane.

On December 17th, 2024, Netflix dropped two first-look posters for the final season and confirmed through a teaser trailer (embedded below) that the final season will drop on our screens on February 5th, 2025.

The series is Netflix’s longest-running original series from the region, beating out 3%, which concluded after its fourth season. Netflix also dubs Sintonia as its “most successful” Brazillian series. That success can be seen in the charts, too. Sintonia kept getting renewed because of its consistent and firm performance in the Netflix top 10s and hourly figures. As we noted in our Netflix Top 10 report for August 2nd, season 4 grew on its seasons 2 and 3 launches in terms of completed viewing equivalents.

Sintonia featured in the global top 10 charts for two weeks, picking up 54.70 million hours watched globally between July 23rd and August 6th. FlixPatrol data suggests the show has struggled to break out of Brazil and Portugal (shared language likely being the reason). The show has spent a total of 68 days in the top 10s in Brazil, with the show being featured in them for almost an entire month before dropping out.

We’ll soon be adding Sintonia to our massive list of Netflix Originals set to return for future seasons at the service. That list is now sitting at over 150 reality series and scripted shows from the US and abroad, all returning for additional episodes.

Are you looking forward to the final season of Sintonia on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below.