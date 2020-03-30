‘Letter for the King’ Season 2: Netflix Renewal Status & Release Date

A Games of Thrones-esque series for the younger audiences, The Letter for the King was the surprise package of March. After a successful first season, subscribers are already looking forward to a potential second. We’ll be keeping track of all the details for season 2 of The Letter for the King, including the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

The Letter for the King is a Netflix Original family adventure series based on Dutch book De brief voor de Koning by author Tonke Dragt. The novel is one of the most beloved Dutch stories in history and has received numerous reprints over the decades since its first publication in 1962.

Tiuri, a teenage squire, answers a call for help that sends him on a perilous mission across the three kingdoms to deliver a secret letter to the King.

Has Netflix renewed The Letter for the King for a second season?

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Pending (Last Updated: 25/03/2020)

At the time of writing, The Letter for the King has been available to stream on Netflix for little more than a week. This means it’s still too early for Netflix to make a decision on the future of the fantasy series.

We are at a time in our history that means many millions of subscribers are required to stay at home. The likelihood is, The Letter for the King will be getting more views, which means the chances for renewal are increasing day to day.

As a fun fantasy adventure series, we would love to see the series return at some point in the future.

Does the story require a second season?

The end of the first season definitely left the story open for a second.

At the end of the season, Tiuri was successful in his quest to deliver the letter to King Unauwen, revealing the treachery of Prince Viridian. Despite the transformation into the shadow creature by Prince Viridian, he was defeated by Lavinia, revealed to be the prophecied hero.

Upon their return to Dagonaut, Tiuri, Arman, Foldo, and Jussipo’s younger brother Piak were given the honor of becoming fully-fledged knights. As the ceremony drew to a close, and the season, Tiuri noticed the flock of Starlings flying overhead. As the flock flies away, it takes the shape of Prince Viridian’s face, hinting at his survival.

What can we expect from season 2?

In a bait and switch, it was revealed that Tiuri was not the prophecized hero but Lavinia instead. Thanks to her power, she was able to defeat Prince Viridian. Although the Prince has been defeated, it’s more than likely he will return to wreak havoc upon the kingdoms.

If the Prince is to return it will be up to Lavinia to use her power once again to defeat him.

Does Tiuri have dormant magical power?

Despite the bait and switch, there’s still a strong chance that Tiuri has dormant power residing within him. The Eviellan blood that resides in Tiuri’s veins has magical properties and he could use that power to help Lavinia to defeat Prince Viridian once again.

The second season could delve further into any magical potential the young knight may possess.

Iona becomes a Red Rider?

Throughout the first season, the deceiving Iona began a strained friendship with the leader of the Red Riders, Jaro. After her betrayal was revealed, and her subsequent actions against Tiuri, Iona is now on the road with the reluctant Red Rider Jaro.

Iona still has lots to learn but has already proven how talented she is in combat, stealth, and manipulating others. With Jaro taking her under his wing, she’ll become even more ruthless and frightful and can be expected to cause all manner of trouble for our heroes in season 2.

To fit the bill, a wardrobe change may be in store for Iona, donning the red mantle of the Red Riders that drives fear into the hearts of the common folk.

Will the second season cover the second book The Secrets of the Wild Wood?

The Letter for the King is only loosely based on the book De brief voor de Koning, many details from the book were changed for the series adaptation.

It’s more than likely the second season will take some level of inspiration from the second book, but the changes made to the series now means it works as its own stand-alone story and wouldn’t require source material from the second book, The Secrets of the Wild Wood.

How did subscribers take to The Letter for the King?

Overall the response towards The Letter for the King has been quite mixed amongst subscribers.

If you are a GAME OF THRONES fan and you need a films similar to it to pass this quarantine period. Netflix’s The Letter for the King is basically a Young Adult Game of Thrones, and it’s fantastic, just give it a try. Rt for others to see. pic.twitter.com/So370Ngurg — Al’ameen✨ (@Al_ameen_Yabo) March 29, 2020

the letter for the king on netflix is a fun ya-style fantasy show that’s super diverse and magical, and i love it so far — monica kim ☁️ (@itsmonicakim) March 29, 2020

Naturally, there is some criticism for the series too.

Oh goddamnit, I was just about to praise The Letter for the King for the sweetest gay kiss, and then they kill the character less than an episode later. It’s 2020, we’re done with that bullshit. — Kit Beukes (@KitBeast) March 25, 2020

When can we expect to see The Letter for the King season 2 on Netflix?

We’re a long way off from the second season being available to stream on Netflix for a multitude of reasons.

Firstly, we’re still waiting on renewal for the series. Secondly, if The Letter for the King is to be renewed there’s the matter of waiting for the second season to be filmed and all of the post-production. Lastly, many of the productions Netflix had ongoing have been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. This means, even if The Letter for the King is renewed, filming will already be delayed for the series.

Before we would have predicted a potential Summer 2021 release date. With the current delays, we believe a Winter 2021 release date at the earliest is a more realistic prospect.

Would you like to see a second season of The Letter for the King? Let us know in the comments below!