‘Like Flowers In Sand’ K-Drama Rom Com: Coming to Netflix in December 2023

A new weekly K-drama, Like Flowers In Sand, is coming to Netflix in December 2023. We’re keeping track of everything you need to know about the K-drama, including the plot, cast, trailers, and the weekly episode release schedule on Netflix.

Like Flowers In Sand is an upcoming internationally licensed South Korean Netflix Original romantic comedy series directed by Kim Jin Woo (Love Alarm Season 2) and written by screenwriter Won Yoo Jung (The Lies Within).

When is Like Flowers In Sand coming to Netflix?

The first episode of Like Flowers In Sand will be released on Netflix on Thursday, December 21st, 2023.

There will be a total of sixteen episodes. New episodes will be available to stream on Netflix on Thursdays and Fridays. The runtimes for each episode are reportedly 60 minutes.

The finale for the series will be released on Netflix on Friday, January 26th, 2023.

Netflix has yet to release a trailer for Like Flowers In Sand.

Episode Release Schedule

Episodes of Like Flowers In Sand will be broadcast on the South Korean network ENA the day before it is available to stream on Netflix.

Episode Netflix Release Date 1 21/12/2023 2 22/12/2023 3 28/12/2023 4 29/12/2023 5 04/01/2024 6 05/01/2024 7 11/01/2024 8 12/01/2024 9 18/01/2024 10 19/01/2024 11 25/01/2024 12 26/01/2024

What is the plot of Like Flowers In Sand?

Kim Bae Doo is the youngest born of a prestigious ssireum family and competes on the ssireum team for the Geosan County Office. Despite his extraordinary talent, Baek Doo is thinking of retiring from the sport altogether. However, when childhood friend Oh Yoo Kyung walks back into his life and becomes the leader of the ssireum team, he u-turns on his plans to retire.

Who are the cast members of Like Flowers In Sand?

Jang Dong Yoon plays the lead role of Kim Baek Doo. Netflix subscribers will have recently seen the Korean actor in the Original K-drama series Daily Dose of Sunshine in the role of Song Yu Chan. Before starring in Daily Dose of Sunshine, his last appearance in a Netflix K-drama was in a supporting role in the historical melodrama Mr. Sunshine. Outside of Netflix, the actor has starred in K-dramas such as Joseon Exorcist, Search, School 2017, and The Tale of Nokdu.

Lee Joo Myung plays the lead role of Oh Yoo Kyung. The actress was last seen on Netflix in the 2022 K-drama Twenty-Five Twenty-One. Her only other appearance on Netflix was a guest role in Hospital Playlist.

The supporting cast members are as follows;

Lee Joo Seung as Cho Seok Hee.

Yoon Jong Seok plays the role of Min Hyun Wook.

Lee Jae Joon plays the role of Kwak Jin Soo.

Kim Bo Ra plays the role of Joo Mi Ran.

Ahn Chang Hwan plays the role of Lee Kyung Moon.

Jang Hee Jung plays the role of Ahn Hyun Jin.

Choi Moo Sung plays the role of Kim Tae Baek.

Jang Young Nam plays the role of Ma Jin Sook.

Woo Hyun plays the role of Park Pil Doo.

Hwang Seok Jung plays the role of Lim Hyun Ja.

Seo Jung Yeon plays the role of Chu Mi Sook.

When and where was Like Flowers In Sand filmed?

An exact location hasn’t been revealed but we know that filming took place between May 8th, 2023 and November 9th, 2023.

