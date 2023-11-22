Secret Codes to Find Hidden Christmas Movies and Series on Netflix

The holiday seasons are upon us and that means Christmas TV viewing! If you’re looking towards Netflix to help you with your holiday viewing, you may want to use Netflix’s category codes to dive into Netflix’s full list of movies, series and specials.

Want to see just the new Christmas titles available on Netflix for 2023? We’ve picked through all the new Christmas movies, series, and specials for the year here.

Netflix Launches New Christmas Hub for 2023

In 2023, Netflix refreshed its main Christmas category code that serves as a hub page for all of Netflix’s available Christmas output. The collection is dubbed “A Cozy Kind of Christmas.”

Last year, the hub page was called Season’s Streamings / Here for the Holidays.

Here’s their official description for the new collection page:

“Tis the season for festive fun and comforting commotion. This cozy collection will spark the holiday spirit wherever you are.”

Full List of Netflix Christmas Category Codes

There are over 20 main category codes to find the complete list of Christmas movies and shows on Netflix, allowing you to filter from family classics, cartoons, and all the festive romantic comedies.

Here’s all the Christmas category codes for 2023:

British Christmas Children & Family Films – 1527064

– 1527064 Canadian Christmas Children & Family Films – 1721544

– 1721544 Catch Up Over the Festive Season – 2308463

– 2308463 Christmas Children & Family Films from the 1990s – 1476024

– 1476024 Christmas Children & Family Films – 1474017

– 1474017 Christmas Comedies – 1474015

– 1474015 Christmas Family Animation – 1393371

– 1393371 Christmas for Kids – 1726277

– 1726277 Christmas TV Cartoons – 1395703

– 1395703 Christmas TV Comedies – 1395700

– 1395700 European Christmas Children & Family Films – 1527063

– 1527063 Feel-good Christmas Children & Family Films – 1475066

– 1475066 Feel-Good Christmas Films – 1418977

– 1418977 Festive Family Fun – 81351538

– 81351538 Festive Favorites – 107985

– 107985 Festive Fun – 393181

– 393181 Festive Romance – 394388

– 394388 More Naughty Than Nice – 81354837

– 81354837 Romantic Christmas Films – 1394527

– 1394527 Spiritual Movies – 26835

– 26835 Sweets & Treats – 81519147

– 81519147 Twisted Christmas – 2300975

Also for the holiday season, we’d recommend:

Cooking Shows – 81569922

– 81569922 Family Movies – 51056

– 51056 Feel-Good Movies – 10579

– 10579 Fireplaces For Your Home – 81567699

– 81567699 Music & Musicals – 52852

– 52852 Most Bingeworthy TV Series – 1191605

How do you use these codes? There are several ways with your desktop being the best way to browse.

You can also use the numbers in the search box on your TV or enter the names of the category. There’s also a small short video below describing how to use the codes:

Thanksgiving Netflix Category Codes

Netflix doesn’t have a huge amount of Thanksgiving movies, but it does have a central hub page for them:

Your final option for finding Netflix’s Christmas movie list is to stay on What’s on Netflix, where we’ve got an A-Z list within our library pages.

For a full list of over 4,000 Netflix category codes that delve into the depths of Netflix’s nearly 7,000-strong library, keep it locked here on What’s on Netflix.

Are you looking forward to diving into Netflix’s Christmas library in 2023? Let us know in the comments below.