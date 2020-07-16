What's on Netflix > Netflix News > Mike Flanagan’s ‘Midnight Mass’: Netflix Release Date & What We Know So Far

Mike Flanagan’s ‘Midnight Mass’: Netflix Release Date & What We Know So Far

by @JRobinsonWoN on July 16, 2020, 5:30 am EST

Director and creator of Netflix’s The Haunting of Hill House, Mike Flanagan, is bringing another fantastic new horror series to the streaming service: Midnight Mass. Here’s the latest on the new horror epic that’s likely releasing on Netflix in 2021. 

Midnight Mass is a horror series that will be the fourth time Flanagan has produced content for Netflix (fifth time if you include The Haunting anthology as separate titles).

Working alongside Flanagan on the project is Trevor Macy and Jeff Howard as executive producers, the former of which has worked with Flanagan on several projects before.

The series was announced to be in development back in July 2019 when Mike Flanagan said: “Thrilled to finally announce MIDNIGHT MASS… this one is very special to me.”

Subscribers can look forward to more projects from Flanagan and Intrepid pictures thanks to the multi-year deal Netflix has in place with the director including The Midnight Club which was announced in early May 2020.

Before we dig into what we know so far, a quick shoutout to Jhonartsy who designed the poster that we’ve used in our featured image above. He even got a nod of approval from Flanagan himself.

Who are the cast members of Midnight Mass?

In February 2020, we got a huge information dump courtesy of IMDbPRO including most of the cast members that are set to appear in Midnight Mass.

Cast grid for Midnight Mass

Here’s a full rundown of who is set to appear in the upcoming horror series and where you’ve seen them before.

Cast MemberKnown for
Kate SiegelHush, The Haunting of Hill House, Gerald’s Game
Hamish LinklaterThe Big Short, Battleship, Fantastic Four
Zach GilfordThe Purge: Anarchy, The Last Winter, Dare
Annabeth GishMystic Pizza, Nixon, Beautiful Girls
Michael TruccoNext, Hush, Hunter Killer
Samantha SloyanHush, Grey’s Anatomy, No Shoulder
Henry ThomasE.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, 11:14, The Haunting of Hill House
Rahul AbburiGood Game, Killer Ransom
Crystal BalintThe Bletchley Circle: San Francisco, Prison Break, Mech-X4
Matt BledelAltered Carbon, Mad Men, The Umbrella Academy
Alex EssoeStarry Eyes, Doctor Sleep, House of Lies
Rahul KohliSupergirl, Happy Anniversary, iZombie
Kristin LehmanThe Chronicles of Riddick, The Loft, Motive
Robert LongstreetThe Haunting of Hill House, Doctor Sleep, The Old Man & The Gun
Igby RigneyBlue Bloods, Out of My Comfort Zone
Annarah ShephardN/A

The roles of cast members are just to be announced, but we expect to learn more in the near future.

You will have seen plenty of Midnight Mass cast members in previous titles by Mike Flanagan as the director is known for using the same actors on multiple occasions.

When does filming for Midnight Mass begin?

Filming for Midnight Mass was scheduled to begin on March 16th, 2020 and will run for a few months, ending on July 8th. Of course, it was among the many Netflix productions that were halted due to the Coronavirus outbreak and therefore placed on permanent hold.

Thanks to a brand new production schedule, we know that the filming dates for Midnight Mass (which goes under the working title of Crockett) is now scheduled between August 17th, 2020 and wrap on November 1st, 2020.

With that said, don’t expect these production dates to be followed strictly. The situation is fluid and the team will have to abide by strict safety guidelines while filming.

2020 has already been a very busy year for Flanagan thanks to the second season in The Haunting anthology. Filming for The Haunting of Bly Manor has been ongoing since late 2019 and is scheduled to end on February 25th, 2020.

Where is filming taking place?

According to our sources filming will take place in Vancouver, Canada.

When is the Netflix release date for Midnight Mass?

Still too early to say, but given delays, it’s now a given that Midnight Mass won’t be coming to Netflix until at least 2021.

We’re expecting to see The Haunting of Bly Manor arrive this fall for the Netflix Halloween line-up and perhaps see Midnight Mass available in the first couple quarters of 2021.

What is the plot of Midnight Mass?

The following synopsis has been provided by Netflix:

Midnight Mass follows an isolated island community experiences miraculous events and frightening omens after the arrival of a charismatic, mysterious young priest.”

How many episodes will Midnight Mass arrive with?

When Midnight Mass was first announced it was confirmed that a total of seven episodes had been ordered.

As for the parental rating, we’re expecting it to be R-rated currently.

Everything else we know about Midnight Mass on Netflix

Here’s what else we know that didn’t fit into any of the above categories.

  • Mike Flanagan confirmed in July 2020 that he would be on the director’s seat for every episode, unlike Hill House which has multiple directors.

Are you excited for the release of Midnight Mass? Let us know in the comments below!

