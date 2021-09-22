‘Billy on the Street’ Leaving Netflix in November 2021

Some of the early November 2021 removals have just been revealed and among them is Billy Eichner’s comedy series Billy on the Street with all four seasons set to leave from Netflix US on November 1st, 2021.

Note: this removal only applies to Netflix in the United States. No other regions of Netflix currently carries Billy on the Street.

Bit of context before we move on. The reality comedy series hosted by Billy Eichner has a rather simple premise. Producers armed comedian Billy Eichner (best known for Parks & Recreation) with a microphone and often with a celebrity to complete challenges or more likely, harass members of the public with insanely simple questions for a dollar.

Four seasons of the show (seasons 2 to 5 consisting of 42 episodes) dropped onto Netflix on November 1st, 2019. And as per other TruTV additions to Netflix in recent years, they only are on Netflix for a couple of years.

You may have seen Billy on the Street blowing up on TikTok and YouTube Shorts in recent months. Some of the videos have amassed millions of views on various platforms. This specific example on TikTok we’ve embedded below has amassed 17.5 million views.

https://www.tiktok.com/@mxchamx/video/6943274692367191302

With all four seasons, it’s unclear where the series will land next. The TruTV seasons could land on HBO Max which is where most other shows from the network land. It’s also worth noting that the series could go exclusive to Funny or Die’s applications.

Among the other titles currently set to leave Netflix US on November 1st includes movies like The Da Vinci Code, The Impossible, Inception, Legally Blonde, and Beowulf. The other TV titles leaving on November 1st currently includes 60 Days In and Forged in Fire.

You can find removals for multiple regions of Netflix via our leaving soon hub.

We do have some good news, however. Netflix is due to tape an upcoming comedy special with Billy Eichner as part of their upcoming stand-up special slate.

Will you miss Billy on the Street when it leaves Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.